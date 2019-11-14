Zelle® and EVERFI Partner on Digital Financial Literacy Programs for High School Students Nationwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Warning Services, LLC, the company behind the popular Zelle® payments network, today announced a partnership with EVERFI, the leading social impact education technology company.

The partnership will provide more than 1,000 high schools and 50,000 students with free financial education courses on how to bank responsibly in the ever-changing digital era. With only 30% of college students reporting having taken a high school financial literacy course1 , Zelle and EVERFI address an acute need for more financial education, especially given the rate of change brought on by ever-evolving technologies.

The partnership will be highlighted at the EVERFI Financial Capability Network Summit – a gathering of financial education experts – beginning today in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Rose Corvo, Chief Marketing Officer at Early Warning, will be on stage with EVERFI Chief Operating Officer, Ellen Patterson, to discuss why it's so important to provide financial education to high school students. Corvo will share insights on how financial brands have a responsibility to empower students with the knowledge and tools to drive positive change in their communities.

"Banking is going through an unprecedented rate of change, improving our lives through speed and convenience, but also introducing a new set of risks for the uninformed," said Corvo. "We've partnered with EVERFI to navigate this change and are committed to making sure the next generation has access to the knowledge to help them understand the impact of technology so they may thrive in this ever-changing landscape."

Through this partnership, Zelle continues to demonstrate a commitment to financial education, which earlier this year included a partnership with Stacks House, the first pop-up with a purpose to promote women's financial literacy and help close the gap between women and wealth in America. Last month, the brand began its "Pay it Safe" campaign aimed at educating consumers on how to safely send money digitally and avoid scams and fraud.

"Our partnership with Zelle is based on shared principles that we can do more together than alone, especially when it comes to inspiring social change," said Ray Martinez President of Financial Education at EVERFI. "In the past decade, we have seen how education can transform lives. We welcome Zelle to our community of organizations, institutions, and educators to revolutionize the way education is developed and delivered—using today's technology to connect learning to the real world and equip communities with the skills they need for success in the 21st century."

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI is an international technology company driving social change through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to prescription drug safety to workplace conduct, and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) community engagement platform and has reached more than 30 million learners globally. EVERFI powers community engagement across the spectrum in a sustained manner to empower individuals and organizations to make an impact within their communities. The Company also convenes Networks to bring together financial institutions, colleges and universities, and some of the largest corporations to leverage insights and connections to drive impact. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, Advance Publications, Rethink Education and Rethink Impact. To learn more about EVERFI visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.

About Zelle®

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle makes it fast, safe and easy for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects financial institutions of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send fast digital payments to people they know and trust with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle. To learn more about Zelle and its participating financial institutions, visit www.zellepay.com.

About Early Warning Services, LLC

Early Warning Services, LLC is a fintech company owned by seven of the country's largest banks. For almost three decades, our identity, authentication and payment solutions have empowered financial institutions to make confident decisions, enable payments and mitigate fraud. Today, Early Warning is best known as the owner and operator of the Zelle Network®, a financial services network focused on transforming payment experiences. The combination of Early Warning's risk and payment solutions enable the financial services industry to move money fast, safe and easy, so people can live their best financial lives. To learn more about Early Warning, visit www.earlywarning.com

Zelle and the Zelle related marks are property of Early Warning Services, LLC.

