Zelle® and Oprah Daily Give Back to Deserving Teachers with Two Special Episodes of The OG Chronicles

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelle® and Oprah Daily have teamed up to give back to deserving teachers during two special episodes of Oprah Daily's series, The OG Chronicles. As a show of appreciation for all these teachers do, Zelle® is sending monetary giveaways directly into their bank accounts.

In the first episode, which will debut on August 26th on OprahDaily.com, best friends Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King share their deep admiration for teachers, highlighting the accomplishments of four teachers that went above and beyond during the pandemic for their students.

Kazumi Igus and Justin Cohen , Los Angeles, California : This married teaching duo at Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnets created a teacher and student joint Advisory Program. Teachers introduced passionate topics to their students to bring connection, care, and engagement during the pandemic.

, This married teaching duo at Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnets created a teacher and student joint Advisory Program. Teachers introduced passionate topics to their students to bring connection, care, and engagement during the pandemic. Meredith Lauricella , Melville, New York : A second-grade co-teacher at Half Hollow Hills Elementary School created the "Silver Lining" Project. Her students were encouraged to write what they were grateful for on an index card she pinned on a bulletin board. Her room was quickly filled with uplifting sentiments from students, parents, and other family members.

A second-grade co-teacher at Half Hollow Hills Elementary School created the "Silver Lining" Project. Her students were encouraged to write what they were grateful for on an index card she pinned on a bulletin board. Her room was quickly filled with uplifting sentiments from students, parents, and other family members. Jensyn Oertel-Modero, Rahway, New Jersey : When the pandemic canceled their planned production, this theater teacher at Rahway High School creatively organized and produced a virtual radio drama and spring musical. Students recorded their scenes at home, doing hair, makeup, and costumes themselves.

In the second episode, launching September 13th, Oprah and Gayle honor three recently retired teachers and their career accomplishments.

To watch the episode and for more information on The OG Chronicles, visit https://www.oprahdaily.com/og-chronicles/.

