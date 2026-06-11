Zelle® Heads to India, Unveils ZelleUSD℠ Stablecoin For Other Markets

-- After building Zelle into a $1.2 trillion dollar payments network in the United States, Early Warning is executing a sweeping strategy to bring Zelle global --

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Warning Services LLC, the network operator of Zelle, today announced that India will be the first country where U.S. consumers can use Zelle to send money to family and friends overseas.

As the world's largest recipient of remittances, India is a natural starting point and an important corridor for the millions of American consumers who regularly send money to the country. Initial availability is expected before the end of this year.

Additionally, the company unveiled ZelleUSD (ZLUSD), its proprietary U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin. ZLUSD will support future international payment capabilities in other markets, giving U.S. consumers even more opportunities to send money to family and friends around the world. Further details will be announced in the coming months.

"Zelle scaled into one of the largest, most transformative payment networks in the United States because of the value it provides to meet consumer demand for fast, innovative, and reliable payments," said Early Warning CEO Cameron Fowler. "We believe international payments are at a similar inflection point, and we are expanding to meet consumer demand."

As Early Warning executes a comprehensive strategy to bring Zelle across borders, the company is meeting growing consumer demand for fast, secure, and reliable international digital payment experiences while enabling financial institutions of all sizes to offer near-instant cross-border remittances through the trusted banks and credit unions consumers already rely on.

Early Warning is owned by seven of the nation's leading financial institutions including Bank of America, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo.

About Early Warning Services, LLC

Early Warning Services, LLC, helps power payments innovation across the United States banking sector – enabling financial access, advancing reliable and fast payments for America's consumers and small businesses, and helping banks and credit unions protect the people and businesses they serve. For more than 35 years, Early Warning has worked with banks, credit unions, businesses, and government agencies to help drive prosperity, deliver bold innovation and improve how payments are made. For more information, visit www.earlywarning.com.

All trademarks, service marks, trade names, product names, and logos appearing herein, including the Zelle® and Zelle related marks, are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC.

SOURCE Early Warning Services, LLC