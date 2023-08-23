Zendure Offers Sustainable Energy Solutions at Energy Expo 2023 in the Wake of Hilary Storm

News provided by

Zendure USA Inc.

23 Aug, 2023, 12:32 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the remnants of the historic Hilary storm continue to impact Nevada and parts of California, Zendure, a fast-growing EnergyTech start-up, showcases its innovative products ensuring uninterrupted power at the Energy Expo 2023, August 23-24 Miami Airport Convention Center.

In the rare meteorological event, Hurricane Hilary, once a formidable Category 4 storm, has weakened but continues to pose threats to regions spanning from Mexico's Pacific coast to Southern California, resulting in power-threatening floods, landslides and mudslides.

As the recent tropical storm underscores the significance of reliable power sources, Zendure's products emerge as essential tools for households to address power disruptions.

SuperBase V: The Backup during Disasters

In preparation for nature's unpredictability, as seen with Hilary, the SuperBase V stands out as a reliable backup power station. Its semi-solid-state batteries, modular design, maximum AC output of 7600W and up to 64kWh capacity make it a reliable power source for households during prolonged power outages caused by storms or other natural disasters.

With semi-solid state batteries, this product offers 42% more energy per pound than LiFePO4 batteries, ensuring longevity of up to 10 years. The system's design allows simultaneous charging from multiple sources, combining solar and AC outlet power. This dual voltage system can support an entire home, including larger 240V devices, without requiring multiple modules. Its smart home panel can charge two electric vehicles simultaneously, making it a versatile solution for modern households.

A Smarter Energy management system

Complementing the power system is the Satellite Plug, designed for optimal energy consumption. Integrated with the Zendure app, it communicates with SolarFlow via a cloud server, providing real-time data on energy consumption. This ensures that households can prioritize essential devices during power shortages. Additionally, the Satellite Plug is a part of the ZEN+ Home ecosystem, hinting at Zendure's broader vision for a smart home energy management system.

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Its mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech.

SOURCE Zendure USA Inc.

