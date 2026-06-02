ZenGRC Launches Free SOC 2 Integrity Check to Help Security Teams Evaluate Vendor Compliance Reports

AI-powered tool reads vendor SOC 2 reports and surfaces scope gaps, control exceptions, and material issues in minutes. Available free for a limited time. No subscription required.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenGRC today announced the SOC 2 Integrity Check, a free tool that reads vendor SOC 2 reports and returns a clear breakdown of material issues, scope gaps, and control exceptions. The tool is available now at soc2integritycheck.zengrc.com, free for a limited time, with no ZenGRC subscription required.

SOC 2 is the default trust signal in enterprise software. Buyers ask for it. Vendors produce it. Security teams accept it. But a clean opinion letter does not guarantee comprehensive coverage. SOC 2 reports are structured in a way that buries the things that matter most. Scope carve-outs, unresolved control exceptions, and auditor opinions that do not cover the systems buyers actually care about are common, but they are not called out prominently. Worse, a report can look clean on the surface, pass a careful manual review, and still have serious quality problems. Rubber-stamped audits happen. Internal inconsistencies happen. The auditor's stated opinion alone does not tell you whether the audit behind it was thorough.

The SOC 2 Integrity Check closes that gap. Upload a vendor SOC 2 report and in minutes the tool cross-references sections, evaluates internal consistency, and applies an independent quality rubric to determine whether the audit itself holds up under scrutiny.

What the Tool Delivers

The SOC 2 Integrity Check analyzes vendor reports using the SOC 2 Quality Guild rubric framework, adapted for AI-powered evaluation. Results include:

Material issues in the auditor opinion or management response. Scope gaps, including systems or services the audit did not cover. Control exceptions and whether they were resolved or left open. An independent quality assessment that checks the report's internal consistency, completeness, and reliability. A verdict rating across five tiers, from CLEAR to CRITICAL, so teams can prioritize which vendor reports require deeper review.

For teams already on ZenGRC, results feed directly into the vendor record alongside UpGuard external posture data and AI Questionnaire Intelligence findings. Three independent signals on every vendor, in one view.

Executive Quote

"SOC 2 certifications tell you a vendor went through an audit. They do not tell you whether that audit actually covered the systems you rely on, whether exceptions were resolved, or whether the scope matches what you were promised. A SOC 2 report can check every box on a cursory review and still have serious quality problems that only surface under deeper analysis. The Integrity Check applies AI on top of a purpose-built GRC data model to surface those problems consistently, on every report, every time. For teams that rely on SOC 2 reports as a core part of their third-party risk program, this is a better way to know what you are actually looking at."

- Robert Ellis, Chief Executive Officer, ZenGRC

Why This Matters

Certification quality varies. The structure of a SOC 2 report makes it difficult to distinguish a thorough audit from one that glosses over material gaps. Compliance professionals who have spent years reading these reports can spot the difference. The SOC 2 Integrity Check brings that same level of critical analysis to every report in the portfolio, consistently and at scale.

Available Now, Free for a Limited Time

The SOC 2 Integrity Check is free to use now, for a limited time. No account or credit card required. Teams that want the full picture, including vendor records, continuous posture monitoring, cross-framework compliance, and AI-powered assessments, can request a demo of the complete ZenGRC platform.

Access the SOC 2 Integrity Check at soc2integritycheck.zengrc.com or request a platform demo at zengrc.com.

About ZenGRC

ZenGRC is a compliance platform built for lean security teams managing multiple frameworks at once. Teams manage SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, HITRUST, NIST, PCI DSS, and CMMC from a single system of record. Cross-framework control mapping means evidence collected once applies everywhere. Every customer runs in their own single-tenant environment with a dedicated CSM and expert-led implementation included. No shared infrastructure. No premium support tiers. ZenGRC is live in weeks, not months. Learn more at zengrc.com.

SOURCE ZenGRC