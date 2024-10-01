Zenni and Chase Stokes Team Up for Mental Health: Announcing Donation with Bring Change to Mind

Partnership includes new eyewear collection, with proceeds being donated to mental health non-profit organization during October

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer, today announced the 'Vision of Wellness' campaign, expanding their ongoing partnership with actor Chase Stokes. Launched as part of World Mental Health day on October 10, this new campaign will see Zenni and Stokes partnering with Bring Change to Mind (BC2M), a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma around mental illness and raising awareness and understanding, to promote mental health education.

A study by Orbis published in Ophthalmology reveals that children with vision impairments, affecting an estimated 70 million globally, face higher rates of anxiety and depression compared to their peers. This research underscores a strong link between vision problems, such as myopia and strabismus, and mental health challenges, emphasizing the critical need for greater awareness and support.

Following the release of the Chase Stokes Collection earlier this year, Zenni is launching special edition glasses in collaboration with Chase, where all proceeds up to $25,000 will be donated to BC2M during October 2024. The new collection features frames for both children and adults, and includes uplifting phrases inscribed on the temples, including phrases such as "I've Just Begun," co-created with Chase.

"As someone who has struggled with my own mental health, this campaign is extremely meaningful to me," said Chase Stokes. "I've been a proud supporter of Bring Change to Mind for several years now and I hope these affirmations inspire people who wear glasses to feel empowered in their day-to-day routines."

"Creating accessible mental health awareness tools and education for teens, schools and families is why Glenn Close Co-Founded Bring Change to Mind in 2010. We are so proud to collaborate with Zenni and Chase Stokes to envision a world without stigma. This campaign will allow us to reach more young people in schools across the country, normalize conversations around mental health and save lives." Pamela Harrington, Executive Director, Bring Change to Mind.

This partnership with Bring Change to Mind reflects Zenni's commitment to enhancing the connection between clear vision and mental health, empowering individuals to see clearly and live fully. For years, Zenni has worked with communities to conduct vision screenings and provide scholarships, reinforcing the importance of eye care as an integral component of overall well-being. Throughout the campaign, Zenni and BC2M will share insights into how vision care is an important influence on mental health.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Chase and to encourage everyone, especially young children, to embrace their eyewear with confidence," said Veronica Alcaro, Zenni's VP of Brand. "At Zenni, we believe eye health and mental well-being go hand-in-hand, which is why Bring Change to Mind was the perfect organization to collaborate with for this campaign."

The collection features 18 different styles, each engraved with a motivating quote, available exclusively on Zenni.com.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zenni.com/press

