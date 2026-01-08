Zenni and Chase Stokes Team Up to Deliver Vision Care to Students in the Charleston Community

Partnering with Charleston Promise Neighborhood, the duo delivered free vision

care, eyewear, and wellness support to local students.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer, reunited with longtime brand ambassador and actor, Chase Stokes, to give back to youth in the Charleston community. Zenni and Chase partnered with Charleston Promise Neighborhood to deliver free vision care and eyewear to local students, spotlighting the importance of protected, healthy eyes for all.

Zenni Optical and Chase Stokes Expand Vision Care Access in Charleston. Photo Credit: Derek White/Getty Images Each student was gifted frames from the Zenni x Chase Stokes collection, featuring Blokz® blue light-blocking lenses and EyeQLenz™ with Zenni ID Guard™, a groundbreaking all-in-one lens that shields from blue light, blocks 100% of UVA/UVB rays, reflects near-infrared light, and adapts to light indoors and outdoors. Photo Credit: Derek White/Getty Images

Students received complimentary vision screenings, comprehensive eye exams, and personalized eyewear fittings to ensure high-quality vision care reached those who needed it most. Each student was gifted frames from the Zenni x Chase Stokes collection , featuring Blokz® blue light-blocking lenses and EyeQLenz™ with Zenni ID Guard™ , a groundbreaking all-in-one lens that shields from blue light, blocks 100% of UVA/UVB rays, reflects near-infrared light, and adapts to light indoors and outdoors. Frames can be customized with prescription or non-prescription lenses, sunglasses, tints, and more — offering a perfect pair for every style and need.

"Working with Chase Stokes and Charleston Promise Neighborhood allowed us to bring essential vision care to students who need it most," said Veronica Alcaro, VP of Brand at Zenni. "This initiative was a powerful mix of wellness, community, and celebration — the kind of authentic, meaningful impact that fuels everything we do at Zenni."

"Access to clear vision opens doors for our students, in the classroom and far beyond," added Sherrie Snipes Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Charleston Promise Neighborhood. "We are deeply grateful to Zenni and Chase for bringing this level of care and joy directly to our children. Partnerships like this remind our students that they are seen, valued, and worthy of every opportunity."

Chase immersed himself in the activation, discussing the importance of eye health and spending time in a community that holds deep personal significance.

"It was an incredible experience spending time with their students and making sure they have access to the eyewear they need," said Chase Stokes. "Working with Zenni and Charleston Promise Neighborhood to give back to the community that's been such a meaningful part of my journey is something I care about deeply."

The activation reinforced Zenni's dedication to supporting local communities and making vision care both accessible and inspiring, while fostering relationships that create real, lasting impact.

To learn more about Zenni's commitment to giving back, please visit: zenni.com/impact

ABOUT ZENNI

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible for everyone. With complete prescription pairs starting under $10, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to see clearly and express themselves through a wide selection of high-quality prescription glasses, sunglasses, protective eyewear, and non-prescription frames—curated with fashion, function, and style in mind. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company has upended the traditional retail model to become the leader in U.S. online eyewear, with over 70 million frames sold worldwide. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Monster Jam, Team Liquid, and more. Zenni has collaborated with designers and tastemakers on exclusive collections, including Chase Stokes and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, visit zenni.com/press .

ABOUT CHARLESTON PROMISE NEIGHBORHOOD

Incorporated in 2010, Charleston Promise Neighborhood (CPN) was created to ensure that every child and family has the support needed to thrive in a 5.6 square mile, under-resourced area in Charleston County known as the "Neck", which has been lagging in economic, educational, and social indicators for decades. CPN immediately established itself as convener and collaborator, creating and implementing programs to make positive change in our Neighborhood, and has long-delivered high-quality, impactful services to students, families, schools, and community, realizing its progressive outcomes through Education, Health & Wellness, Family & Parent Engagement, and Community Engagement Programs. For more information, visit www.charlestonpromise.org.

SOURCE Zenni Optical