Zenni® Optical and Ghost Gaming Announce Partnership

Leading online eyewear retailer designated 'Official Eyewear of Ghost Gaming'

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer with more than 50 million frames sold worldwide, today announced a partnership with esports and gaming organization, Ghost Gaming. This partnership will showcase affordable and stylish high-quality eyewear designed to support eye health and performance for gamers of all ages.

"We are incredibly excited to launch this partnership with Ghost Gaming.Their dedication to the growth and support of the gaming community is inspiring," said Robb Chiarini, Head of Gaming, Sports & Events at Zenni Optical. "This new collaboration will see the release of Ghost Gaming branded products, alongside eye health and educational content, across the organization's professional and entertainment groups in support of Zenni's mission to help everyone see better and live better."

"We are thrilled to partner with Zenni as they offer high-quality and affordable eyewear, which mirrors our own Ghost Gaming values of excellence and inclusion. Often in gaming, performance and wellness go together, and this is especially the case when it comes to vision. We are excited to collaborate with Zenni to bring stylish and accessible eyewear to our global gaming community of competitors, content creators, and fans," said Todd Harris, Co-owner & CEO, Ghost Gaming.

With a new collection launching this year, the partnership will come to life across a multitude of programs including Ghost Gaming Youth Academy, Girl Gamer Atlanta, Georgia Esports League and Collegiate Ambassador Program, as well as the Esports Summit.

Explore Ghost Gaming's favorite Zenni styles, visit Ghost Gaming at Zenni .

About Ghost Gaming

Ghost Gaming is an Atlanta-based organization cultivating the best talent in gaming, providing platforms to create unique partnerships in sports, music, lifestyle and entertainment. Ghost Gaming has a roster of professional esports players and creators across multiple video game titles, including Fortnite, Rocket League, Valorant, and Call of Duty. With millions of social media followers across all platforms, Ghost is committed to finding and developing exceptional talent that represents the diverse gaming landscape.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personal style through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and incredible selection. To date, Zenni has worked alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute more than 1.5 million glasses. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, and averaging just over $40, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Columbus Crew, Boston Celtics, and the Chicago Bulls. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, Cynthia Rowley, Sam Cassell, and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/press.

Media Contacts

Toni Vindel

PR Manager | Zenni Optical

[email protected]

SOURCE Zenni Optical