Zenni Optical and NBA Star Jrue Holiday Team Up to Launch Exclusive Eyewear Collection

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical, the world's leading online eyewear retailer, is thrilled to unveil the Jrue Holiday x Zenni Collection exclusively at Zenni.com. This collaboration marks an exciting step for Zenni, following the announcement in June of Jrue Holiday as the brand's newest ambassador. Known for his on-court precision and off-court elegance, Jrue brings a fresh and modern approach to eyewear, curating a selection of frames that are practical and fashion-forward.

"Partnering with Zenni has been fantastic from the start. I'm impressed by how they blend fashion, quality, and affordability. Zenni's eyewear not only enhances my look but also supports my focus on greater goals, like clinching another championship. This collection stands for comfort and versatility, mirroring my signature style. I'm proud to align with Zenni's vision to make eyewear accessible for all and can't wait for people to experience my favorite picks," shared Jrue Holiday.

From sleek, athletic designs to timeless classics, every piece in the collection is crafted with meticulous attention to detail. The vibrant colors and contemporary shapes reflect Jrue's personality and style, offering options for both on and off the court. The Jrue Holiday x Zenni Collection features over 90 styles, starting at $23.95, designed to seamlessly fit into any lifestyle. Whether you need prescription glasses for everyday wear, stylish sunglasses for outdoor adventures, or statement eyewear for sports, this collection has something for everyone.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jrue Holiday to the Zenni family as our newest brand ambassador," said Veronica Alcaro, VP of Brand. "As a proven champion on the court and a style icon off of it, Jrue perfectly embodies the spirit of confidence, resilience, and vision that defines our brand. We are inspired by his dedication and are excited to celebrate the values that make him a unique figure in sports and fashion. Together, we aim to inspire individuals to see the world through a fresh lens and elevate their personal style with eyewear that combines performance and design."

Zenni's commitment to innovation and accessible fashion remains at the forefront of this collection, ensuring that the Jrue Holiday x Zenni Collection offers something for everyone, with affordable, stylish and high-quality frames.

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective glasses and sunglasses curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at under $10.00, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, Jrue Holiday, Sam Cassell and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zenni.com/press .

