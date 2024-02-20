Zenni® Optical and TSM Announce Partnership

Zenni Becomes Official Eyewear Partner of TSM

NOVATO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer, today announced a partnership with TSM, the legendary gaming organization featuring world class influencers and championship esports teams, such as the current world champion Apex Legends team, and the multi-fighting game champion, William "Leffen" Hjelte. This collaboration designates Zenni as the Official Eyewear of TSM, marking the beginning of a joint effort to develop innovative products and promote eye health awareness within the gaming community.

Watch the TSM x Zenni video here.

"What an amazing partnership to announce," said Robb Chiarini, Head of Gaming, Sports, & Events at Zenni Optical. "TSM is world-renowned for their dedication to performance and excellence, which aligns hand in hand with the core values of Zenni. Continuing to serve Zenni's mission, this collaboration will showcase educational content across TSM's professional ecosystem."

Leading with entertaining eye-health content from the World Champion Apex Legends team, the partnership will manifest across integrations with the players, such as Zenni logo inclusion on team jerseys, to fan-participants competing in TSM's Blitz Program , as well as a branded collection launching later this year, focusing on competitive-capable eyewear and streetwear styles that appeal to gamers of all ages.

"We at TSM are excited to partner with Zenni as our official eyewear partner. The Zenni team truly understands the esports and gaming community, which makes them an organic fit for our org. We look forward to collaborating on high-quality accessible eyewear for our fans," says Erik Marino, VP of Brand at TSM.

About TSM

TSM is an elite, holistic gaming brand composed of championship esports teams, world-class influencers, and gaming strategy platforms that level up the casual player all the way to the professional. A platform of champions, TSM seeks to provide maximum value through the competitive excellence of its teams and the creation of exciting, educational, and entertaining content that deliver the ultimate esports and gaming fan experience. For more: tsm.gg.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/press

