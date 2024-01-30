Zenni® Optical Announces Exclusive, Limited-Edition Lunar New Year Eyewear Collection

Limited special edition frames available beginning Monday, February 5, 2024

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer with more than 50 million frames sold worldwide, today announced its first limited-edition "Lunar New Year" eyewear collection, inspired by the Year of the Dragon. The collection will be available for purchase beginning Monday, February 5, 2024.

With a lineup of more than 20 frames, Zenni's "Lunar New Year" collection blends traditional and modern influences. The collection will debut in February, with more releases continuing throughout 2024, offering a stylish and ever-evolving selection inspired by the Year of the Dragon. Adorned with dragon engravings – a symbol of power, strength and good fortune – each pair delivers a touch of mythical elegance as they enhance vision and style.

Zenni's Co-Founder and CEO, Julia Zhen, expressed the significance of Lunar New Year at Zenni, stating, "As Lunar New Year holds immense importance for us, we sought to mark the occasion with an exclusive collection that extends our celebrations to the global community. This curated collection beautifully encapsulates the rich heritage of Lunar New Year, seamlessly blending modern motifs with vibrant traditions. Our aim is to bring a touch of style to all who embrace and wear this collection."

Additionally, when customers purchase frames from the collection, they will receive a gift with purchase- a Year of the Dragon gift bag. The exclusive bundle included a hard case to keep your frames safe and secure, two microfiber drawstring cars for added convenience and two microfiber cleaning cloths to ensure your lenses stay crystal clear.

The "Lunar New Year" collection can be found exclusively on Zenni.com with prices starting at $39.95. All frames can be ordered as sunglasses, with prescription and/or Blokz® blue light-blocking glasses. Head on over to Zenni.com and pick up your favorite piece today!

