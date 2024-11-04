Zenni Optical Introduces Zunnies: Active Eyewear Offering Zero-Bounce, Custom RX and non-RX Sunglasses

The premier collection of Zunnies features a range of lightweight, running-specific frames, made for every level of athlete

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer, unveiled Zunnies, an innovative sub-brand of zero-bounce polarized sunglasses made to fit with your every move. Available in both prescription and non-prescription lenses, Zunnies provide active eyewear for the athlete in all of us. Furthering Zenni's commitment to offering quality, accessible eyewear for everyone, Zunnies add a dynamic new dimension to the brand's lineup of sports frames.

Photo courtesy of Zenni Optical

"We are incredibly excited to launch Zunnies, a new brand that highlights Zenni's commitment to innovation and accessibility in eyewear," said Veronica Alcaro, VP Brand of Zenni. "Zunnies were inspired by the active spirit in all of us and are specifically designed to meet the needs of everyday athletes. Our goal was to create high-performance, affordable sunglasses that don't sacrifice style or comfort."

The first product line from Zunnies is tailored to outdoor running activities, providing sports eyewear for casual joggers, elite athletes, and every runner in between. Available online starting November 4, the running collection of active sunglasses combines premium features with competitive pricing, making them the perfect fit for any face, pace, or place. Zunnies running eyewear features impact-resistant lenses and durable protective coatings, ensuring top-tier functionality without the premium price tag. Plus, with custom RX options available, runners can enjoy personalized vision support tailored to their unique needs.

With Zunnies, you can focus on your performance without worrying about your sunglasses slipping or fogging up, giving you clear views every step of the way. Zunnies' unique technology provide a host of benefits, including:

Lightweight frames for all-day comfort

Adjustable nose pads for a no-slip, no-bounce fit for secure wear during any movement

Anti-fog technology for clear vision in all conditions

UV protection + polarized lenses available in Amber (best for trail contrast), Gray (best for bright sun), and Yellow (best for low light)

Zunnies Running Eyewear integrates advanced sports technology with the option to add the new Ziggy360Lenz, ensuring a custom fit and clear vision across the entire lens. Unlike traditional single-vision lenses that can blur or distort at the edges, Ziggy360Lenz leverages advanced algorithms to simulate eye movement, dynamically calculating and adjusting the lens power at each point. Additionally, each lens is meticulously manufactured based on frame measurement and individual prescriptions, enhancing clarity and offering endless, distortion-free views tailored to the wearer.

The launch collection of Zunnies Running consists of 17 fun, functional, and versatile sunglasses available in multiple colorways. These glasses balance high performance, world-class protection and sleek, stylish designs–all at an incredible value. With prices starting at under $30, Zunnies Running glasses offer unlimited potential to get outside and keep moving. Find your perfect pair at zenni.com/zunnies

About Zenni:

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective glasses and sunglasses curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at under $10.00, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, Jrue Holiday and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/press.

