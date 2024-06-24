Zenni Optical Launches K-Pop Inspired Eyewear collection

Explore a Diverse Range of Styles and Colors to Channel Your Inner K-Pop Star

NOVATO, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 20 years, Zenni Optical has been the world's leading online eyewear retailer, renowned for creating and selling thousands of affordable, high-quality frames. Now, Zenni is excited to announce the launch of its brand new K-Pop Inspired Eyewear Collection . This vibrant new line features glasses and sunglasses embodying the trendsetting world of K-Pop, allowing fans to emulate the iconic looks of their favorite artists.

Frames from Zenni Optical’s new K-Pop Inspired Eyewear Collection

Drawing inspiration directly from the passion of K-Pop fans and crafted to mirror the eyewear worn by their icons, Zenni's latest collection is a celebration of style, creativity, and individuality. From sleek and sophisticated frames to bold and avant-garde designs, each pair in this collection captures the essence of K-Pop fashion while maintaining Zenni's commitment to quality and affordability.

"Featuring a range of styles and colors, the K-Pop Inspired Eyewear Collection caters to every fan's taste. Whether they are looking to emulate the chic sophistication of BTS, the edgy allure of BLACKPINK, or the eclectic styles of EXO, there is a pair in this collection to suit every aesthetic," said David Ting, Global Chief Technology Officer and General Manager at Zenni Optical.

Beyond their stylish appeal, each pair of glasses in the K-Pop Inspired Eyewear Collection is meticulously crafted for durability and comfort. Staying true to Zenni's mission of providing affordable eyewear options, fans can indulge in their passion for K-Pop fashion without breaking the bank.

The K-Pop Inspired Eyewear Collection is now available for purchase exclusively on Zenni.com with frames starting at $17.95. Frames can be ordered as non-prescription sunglasses, with select styles available with prescription and/or Blokz® blue light-blocking lenses.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Sam Cassell, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zenni.com/press .

