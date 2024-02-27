Zenni® Optical Partners With the*gamehers

Leading online eyewear retailer named 'Official Eyewear of the*gamehers'

NOVATO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer, today announced its partnership with the*gamehers, the first and largest media platform and social networking community of women and femme-identifying gamers.

Launching at the*gamehers Awards on March 1st, the collaboration will integrate eye health education throughout the year's impactful initiatives, including Safe Space Streaming Lounges, Pink Pixels programming, and ambassador programs for the brand, guardian, and collegiate squads. Later this year, the partners will launch a new branded collection showcasing a diverse range of frame styles inspired by the*gamehers community.

"As an organization committed to inclusivity and diversity, we are thrilled to partner with the*gamehers. Their dedication and devotion in connecting, empowering, and celebrating women and femme-identifying gamers is truly inspiring," said Robb Chiarini, Head of Gaming, Sports, & Events at Zenni Optical. "It aligns with our mission to make eyewear accessible to everyone. We look forward to collaborating on a wide range of meaningful experiences together over the coming years."

"We are delighted to partner with Zenni Optical, whose commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and accessibility for all perfectly aligns with our mission. This "perfect pair" look forward to shaping the future of gaming through collaborations that promote education, connection, health, empowerment, and creative expression," stated Rebecca Dixon, CEO of the*gamehers.

To explore the*gamehers' favorite Zenni styles, visit the*gamehers at Zenni

About the*gamehers

the*gamehers is a global community dedicated to supporting and empowering women and femme-identifying gamers and industry professionals. Through events, workshops, and online platforms, the*gamehers aims to create a more inclusive and diverse gaming industry.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/press

SOURCE Zenni Optical