Zenni Optical Pays Tribute to Fashion Legend Iris Apfel with 'Iconic Elegance' Eyewear Collection

NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer, announces the launch of the 'Iconic Elegance' collection, a tribute to legendary fashion icon Iris Apfel, who passed away earlier this year. This exclusive collection, created in collaboration with Iris' estate, will be available starting today, and is designed to honor her legacy on what would have been her 103rd birthday, August 29.

Celebrated for her fearless fashion sense and vibrant personality, Iris Apfel had a longstanding partnership with Zenni. The 'Iconic Elegance' collection pays tribute to her legacy by introducing new designs that reflect her commitment to creativity and individuality. Alongside these new pieces, the collection also features a selection of her favorite frames, celebrating her iconic approach to fashion and capturing her bold aesthetic.

"We are deeply honored to have worked with Iris and to celebrate her enduring fashion influence," said Veronica Alcaro, Zenni's VP of Brand. "The 'Iconic Elegance' collection reflects her remarkable personality, offering eyewear that captures her daring spirit and legendary style. As Iris always said, 'More is more, and less is a bore!'"

The new collection features more than 20 unique frames named to reflect Iris' dynamic style, including Apfel Allure , Soirée , Dare To Be and Eccentric Edge . These frames embody Iris' maximalist magic with bold, vibrant, and unapologetically unique designs that celebrate her distinctive approach to fashion.

Lori Sale (Partner, Artist & Brand and Iris' Agent) said, "Iris's glasses were more than just an accessory; they were a statement and a signature that made her instantly recognizable as she was often celebrated as 'the fabulous woman with the glasses.' She loved working with Zenni on her collections. She always wanted to know if they were as happy with the partnership as she was. I assured her that they were. We are incredibly honored that Zenni continues to celebrate and preserve Iris's legacy through their ongoing collaboration."

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/press .

