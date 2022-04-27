Zenni Optical Prescribes NetSuite for Enhanced Business Visibility

Founded by two scientists in a Bay Area garage in 2003, Zenni has grown into an online optical industry leader that employs more than 1,200 people and has sold nearly 50 million pairs of glasses. To ensure that it could continue to deliver the most affordable eyeglasses with the highest quality optical lenses and the best customer support as its business expanded in scale and complexity – Zenni now offers more than 3,000 styles of glasses – Zenni needed to replace its existing financial system with a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system . After careful evaluation, Zenni replaced QuickBooks with NetSuite to improve efficiency and remove barriers to global expansion.

"Our business is much more complex than when we started, especially as we've increased our manufacturing capabilities to offer a greater selection of styles," said Erin Stryker, VP of Finance, Zenni Optical. "By consolidating financial and accounting operations on NetSuite, we've improved business visibility and eliminated many manual processes, which has allowed us to focus on reaching new audiences and explore new lucrative business opportunities. We are in a much stronger position to execute on our ambitious expansion plan with NetSuite."

With NetSuite, Zenni has been able to streamline and automate financial processes and make faster and more informed business decisions. NetSuite has enabled Zenni to consolidate its accounting and financial operations, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, budgeting, and reporting, on a single platform and help ensure consistent and compliant processes across countries and subsidiaries. In addition, by automating previously manual processes, NetSuite has enabled Zenni to close its books 50 percent faster. To build on its success with NetSuite, Zenni has also recently implemented NetSuite CRM for its growing corporate wellness and safety eyewear business segments and is exploring NetSuite inventory management and warehouse management for its 348,000 square-foot state-of-the-art production center in Ohio.

"Many thriving companies reach a point where the software that they started on is no longer suited for the challenges associated with scaling production and global expansion," said David Rodman, SVP of Customer Success, Oracle NetSuite. "By replacing QuickBooks with NetSuite, Zenni has been able to consolidate systems and apply automation across its financial processes to enhance productivity and improve insights. We are now working together to build on that success as Zenni continues to rapidly expand its operations."

