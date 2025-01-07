Zenni® Optical Releases Annual Limited-Edition Lunar New Year Collection

Inspired by the Year of the Snake, the special edition frames are now available

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical, the world's leading online eyewear retailer, today announced their 2025 limited-edition Lunar New Year Collection to celebrate the Year of the Snake available only on Zenni.com .

This year's Lunar New Year Collection captures the joy and traditions of the holiday with 14 unique frames, each thoughtfully designed to celebrate the occasion. Featuring intricate details and bold styles, this special edition collection showcases the enchanting allure of the Year of the Snake while blending traditional symbolism with contemporary design. Balancing cultural significance with modern aesthetics, the collection embodies the spirit of the Lunar New Year in every detail.

"At Zenni, eyewear is more than just a necessity – it's a means of self-expression," said Julia Zhen, Co-Founder and CEO of Zenni Optical. "Through our Lunar New Year Collection, we aim to honor the rich cultural heritage of the holiday and inspire customers to embrace the transformative energy of the Year of the Snake."

Frames like Luminous and Metamorphosis embody a perfect fusion of traditional symbolism and modern design, making them ideal for this year's celebrations. To make the experience even more special, every purchase from Zenni's Lunar New Year Collection includes a thoughtfully crafted gift package featuring a carrying pouch, a durable hard case, and a microfiber cleaning cloth - each adorned with intricate Year of the Snake motifs.

The Lunar New Year collection, featuring 42 designs, is available exclusively on Zenni.com, with prices starting at $45.95. Each frame can be customized as sunglasses, prescription glasses, or Blokz® blue light-blocking glasses. Every purchase includes a special gift, and with a variety of versatile and customizable frames to choose from, there's a stylish option for everyone to celebrate the season in style!

