Zenni Optical Unveils Newest Eyewear Collection From NFL Power Couple, George and Claire Kittle

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer, announced today its newest collection, co-designed by NFL star George Kittle and his wife Claire, as part of their ongoing partnership. A fan-favorite tight end for the San Francisco 49ers and one of the NFL's boldest personalities, George brings this same dynamic energy to the new eyewear line, offering unique frames that combine style, comfort, and performance. This release marks the third installment in the successful collaboration between Zenni and the Kittles.

"Claire and I love trying out the latest fashion trends and a big part of that for us has been accessorizing with fun eyewear. While designing our third collection with Zenni, we wanted to make sure there was something for everyone, whether you're looking to make a statement or just need a reliable pair of glasses," said George Kittle. "This collection is a true reflection of some of Claire and my favorite looks that we love to rock from game days to date nights and more."

Showcasing a diverse array of designs, the Kittles' latest eyewear collection captures their individual styles while embracing current trends. Highlights include futuristic wrap-around sunglasses, bold oversized frames, geometric shapes with unique patterns, and retro-inspired pieces. The collection introduces innovative features such as eco-friendly materials and tech-integrated frames alongside vintage revivals, blending durability with a modern, fashionable flair.

From the refined modernity of the Defenders to the contemporary flair of the Hawk Vision , this collection offers a style for every fan. The Defenders frame makes a bold statement with its premium acetate construction, ensuring both durability and style. Its thick, robust silhouette adds a modern edge, perfect for individuals who want their eyewear to leave a lasting impression. Alternatively, the Hawk Vision embodies modern elegance with smooth edges and a high-gloss finish. The lightweight metal temples provide a secure, comfortable fit. Available in an array of vibrant colors, this frame is perfect for those seeking a blend of style and functionality.

All glasses in this collection are made with Zenni's premium materials, including handcrafted acetate and lightweight metal with titanium nose pads. Additionally, many styles are available with options such as prescription or non-prescription, sunglasses, blue-light blocking glasses, and more, making them perfect for any occasion.

"At Zenni, we are always eager to collaborate with George and Claire on the latest in eyewear fashion," said Veronica Alcaro, Zenni's VP of Brand. "Working alongside George and Claire, we've crafted a collection that blends functionality and style. While George brings a relentless drive and authentic energy, Claire's influence adds an effortless, modern elegance that complements his on-field intensity. Together, they bring a powerful blend of performance and personal style that shines through in this collection."

The new Kittles Collection is available exclusively on Zenni.com , with frames starting at $35.95

For more information and to explore the full range of styles, visit zenni.com/kittles

About Zenni:

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective glasses and sunglasses curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at under $10.00, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, Jrue Holiday and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/press.

