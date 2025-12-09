Zenoti Recognized for Unprecedented Growth with 7th Consecutive Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoti, the AI-Powered Growth Platform for beauty and wellness, today announced it has been named a recipient of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award for the seventh consecutive year. This prestigious recognition underscores Zenoti's sustained rapid growth and industry leadership. Zenoti is the only company in its industry to achieve this consistent level of growth for seven straight years, a unique accomplishment that highlights its transformative role in the beauty and wellness space.

Zenoti's continued presence on the list is a testament to the trust customers place in its solutions. This sustained growth has resulted in leading brands choosing Zenoti to power their businesses. Amongst the 30,000 businesses powered by Zenoti, nearly 100 brands operate more than 100 stores each. Even as Zenoti meets the complex needs of these industry leaders, its advanced solutions are accessible to smaller brands as well - allowing businesses of all sizes to benefit from the same innovative technology and drive their growth.

"We are deeply grateful to our customers for their continued trust in Zenoti as the preferred solution in the industry," said Sudheer Koneru, CEO and co-founder of Zenoti. "These honors reflect our team's unwavering focus on meeting our customers' evolving needs. Our performance demonstrates the strength of our partnerships and our passion for leveraging technology to solve real-world challenges for our clients."

This trust is shared by leaders of top beauty and wellness brands. "For over 10 years, we have trusted Zenoti to help grow the Heights Wellness Retreat brand," said Shane Evans, CEO of Heights Wellness Retreat. "Their partnership and innovative platform have been instrumental to our success, providing the technology we need to scale and enhance our guest experience."

Continuing its mission to unite and inspire the beauty and wellness community, Zenoti will host its fourth annual Innergize conference in 2026. This premier event gathers entrepreneurs, industry experts, and business owners to connect, share insights, and shape the future of the industry.

ABOUT ZENOTI

Zenoti is the AI-Powered Growth Platform transforming barbershops, salons, spas, medspas, and gyms worldwide. From single locations to enterprise chains, over 30,000 customers across 50 countries use Zenoti to streamline operations, delight guests, and accelerate growth through AI-powered features. The platform processes over $7 billion annually in payments and bookings and has helped customers generate $1 billion in incremental revenue.

The Future of Growth Runs on Zenoti.

SOURCE Zenoti