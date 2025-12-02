Zenoti's AI-Powered Growth Platform Drives +$1 Billion in Customer Revenue

Powerful software adds record-breaking $40 million in incremental revenue in just one month, allowing 30,000 companies choosing Zenoti to dramatically outperform industry averages

SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoti, the AI-Powered Growth Platform for beauty and wellness, today announced it generated over $1 billion in incremental revenue for its customer base of 30,000 businesses. This milestone demonstrates that businesses using Zenoti grow nearly 2 times faster than industry averages, with momentum accelerating as customers added $40 million in new revenue in just four weeks.

Building on the recent AI Workforce announcement, this validation proves that intelligence, not just experience or partnership, drives sustainable growth in beauty and wellness.

"This isn't just Zenoti's milestone – it's our customers' collective success story," said Anand Arvind, Chief Product Officer at Zenoti. "When 30,000 businesses share intelligence and learn from each other, everyone wins. With the addition of 2,500 customers, our AI learns from an even richer dataset of success patterns and automatically applies those insights to help every customer grow faster."

Zenoti's passion for the beauty and wellness industry runs deep. "We're not just building technology; we're empowering an industry that transforms lives every day," said Sudheer Koneru, CEO of Zenoti. "From the salon chair to the gym floor, we're inspired by the creativity, care, and connection that beauty and wellness businesses bring to their communities. Our mission is to amplify their impact by giving them the most cutting-edge solutions to thrive in an ever-evolving world."

Real-Time Growth Dashboard Launches

To celebrate this milestone and maintain transparency, Zenoti launched a customer Growth Dashboard for every customer that displays real-time, aggregated customer metrics including:

Cumulative incremental revenue generated: $1 billion and climbing

and climbing AI-driven interventions: $40 million per month

per month Top-performing customers acquire 29% of their new guests through referral marketing

through referral marketing Integrated upsell and add-on features: $144 million

Smart automations that fill appointment books, such as nearby availability, automatic waitlist management, and peak-day premium pricing: $48 million

With the dashboard, customers track growth and focus on the levers that will drive revenue. The deep instrumentation also allows owners and managers to compare their growth to similar businesses and make strategic decisions accordingly.

Growth Acceleration Across All Verticals

The $1 billion in incremental revenue spans all beauty and wellness segments. Below are a few examples:

Salons : Leveraging Reserve with Google transformed high-intent searches into loyal customers, driving a 12% annual increase in new guests per location.

: Leveraging Reserve with Google transformed high-intent searches into loyal customers, driving a 12% annual increase in new guests per location. Spas : Membership-centric spas achieved a remarkable 48% growth, reflecting the strength of recurring relationships in wellness.

: Membership-centric spas achieved a remarkable 48% growth, reflecting the strength of recurring relationships in wellness. Medspas: Smart automation and AI-enabled advance deposits led to a 90% reduction in no-shows and cancellations, ensuring operational efficiency and revenue predictability.

Competitive Market Dynamics

While competitors struggle to match Zenoti's scale and intelligence, the combined force of 30,000 businesses creates an insurmountable advantage.

"What's your platform doing for you?" asked Sudheer Koneru, CEO of Zenoti. "If you're not part of this $1 billion success story, you're missing out on the collective intelligence and growth acceleration that only Zenoti provides. The gap between our customers and everyone else is widening exponentially."

Investment in Continued Innovation

To maintain this momentum, Zenoti announced additional investments including:

Zenoti announces transformational AI capabilities that continue to shape the industry, such as its AI Workforce , now live with the AI Concierge (formerly HyperConnect) and AI Receptionist , with phased rollouts planned for additional AI agents to further enhance operational efficiency and customer experiences. To support further ambitious growth, Zenoti is accelerating its hiring plans in R&D , with a special focus on advancing AI capabilities to stay at the forefront of innovation.

, now live with the Concierge (formerly HyperConnect) and , with phased rollouts planned for additional AI agents to further enhance operational efficiency and customer experiences. To support further ambitious growth, Zenoti is accelerating its , with a special focus on advancing AI capabilities to stay at the forefront of innovation. Zenoti announces its expansion into the fitness industry, leveraging an AI-first approach to revolutionize the member lifecycle and deliver personalized, data-driven experiences.

This rapid growth and continuous innovation fuel a powerful flywheel effect, where every new customer enhances the platform's intelligence. This ever-evolving collective intelligence has become Zenoti's defining competitive edge.

