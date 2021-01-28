Zentera Systems and Cybriant Partner to Launch Zero Trust as a Service

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentera Systems, Inc., the leader in Zero Trust security for the digitally-transformed enterprise, and Cybriant, a leading managed security services provider, today announced a partnership to deliver Zero Trust as-a-Service (ZTaaS) for securing enterprise applications in complex hybrid cloud and edge environments.

Delivered in customer-owned cloud (AWS, Microsoft Azure, or GCP) to streamline compliance and fully managed by Cybriant, the ZTaaS offering leverages Zentera's CoIP® Access Platform, providing application segmentation and access to protect customer applications and workloads. CoIP Access Platform's SASE overlay architecture enforces consistent security policies end-to-end, whether applications are on-prem, in the cloud, or hybrid. The ZTaaS solution provides visibility into all environments, enabling detection and response.

"Companies of all sizes are rapidly embracing cloud and edge computing for business transformation," said Andrew Hamilton, Cybriant's CTO. "Recent cybersecurity attacks have customers rethinking their security approach; managed ZTaaS makes adopting Zero Trust a no-brainer."

"We are excited to partner with Cybriant," said Jaushin Lee, Zentera's CEO. "Their deep cybersecurity experience helps customers smoothly transition to Zero Trust."

About Zentera

Zentera Systems, the leader in Zero Trust security solutions for the digitally-transformed enterprise, offers award-winning Zero Trust networking, security, and multi-cloud connectivity that overlays any fragmented infrastructure to deploy in less than a day. Global enterprises use Zentera's products to secure employee and third-party access, protect against data leaks, and instantly secure hybrid applications and containers. The Silicon Valley-based company has received numerous recognitions, including Cool Vendor for Cloud Security by Gartner.

About Cybriant

Cybriant assists companies in making informed business decisions and sustaining effectiveness in the design, implementation, and operation of their cyber risk management programs. Cybriant delivers a comprehensive and customizable set of strategic and managed cybersecurity services that address the entire security landscape. These services include risk assessments and planning, 24/7 Managed SIEM with LIVE Security Monitoring, Managed EDR, Real-Time Vulnerability Scanning, and Patch Management. Cybriant makes enterprise-grade cybersecurity strategy and tactics accessible to the Mid-Market and beyond. Learn more at https://cybriant.com

