ZenWTR Alkaline Water Adds Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau to Roster of Athlete Investors

"It's important for us to take action now and support companies that will allow our environment to thrive into the future," said Phil Mickelson, ZenWTR investor and World Golf Hall of Famer. "I'm passionate about ZenWTR's dedication to ocean conservation and I'm a huge fan of their amazing water so I couldn't be more excited to announce my support for ZenWTR as an investor."

"Ocean pollution is a growing problem that has devastating effects on our environment," said Bryson DeChambeau, ZenWTR investor and 'The Scientist' of golf. "As someone who loves learning, and specifically science, it's exciting to watch the impact ZenWTR is making through the supply chain they've developed to rescue ocean-bound plastic, which prevents ocean pollution."

Founded in 2020 by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, ZenWTR is on a mission to rescue 50 million pounds of ocean-bound plastic by 2025. Every 1L bottle of ZenWTR is made from up to five certified ocean-bound plastic bottles, preventing them from reaching and polluting our oceans. In addition, 1% of total company sales goes directly to charities and organizations dedicated to protecting the world's oceans and marine environments as well as recycling education and advocacy.

About ZenWTR

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, ZenWTR is the world's first and only beverage in a bottle made from 100% recycled, certified, ocean-bound plastic, delivering crisp, clean vapor-distilled, alkaline hydration while actively helping to prevent ocean pollution. ZenWTR launched in 2020 and is on track to achieve its mission of rescuing 50 million pounds of ocean-bound plastic by 2025. Every 1L bottle of ZenWTR is made using up to five certified ocean-bound plastic bottles preventing them from reaching and polluting our oceans. In addition, 1% of total company sales goes directly to charities and organizations dedicated to protecting the world's oceans and marine environments as well as recycling education and advocacy. To date, ZenWTR has been recognized with the 2020 Business Intelligence Group Sustainable Company of the Year Award, the 2020 SEAL Environmental Initiative Award and BevNET's Best of 2020 Award for Best Packaging Design. ZenWTR is available in preferred sizes such as 1.5L, 1L, 700ml sports cap and 500ml at leading retailers across the country including Whole Foods Market, Kroger Banners, Albertsons Companies' banners, Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, ExtraMile, QuikTrip, Wawa and more, as well as directly on www.zenwtr.com .

