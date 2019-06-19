ZeOmega Achieves DirectTrust HISP Accreditation

PLANO, Texas, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega, the leading provider of technology-enabled population health solutions, today announced it has achieved full accreditation through the DirectTrust Accreditation Program for Health Information Service Providers (HISPs). DirectTrust is a health care industry alliance created by and for participants in the Direct exchange network used for secure, interoperable messaging of personal health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between provider and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.

ZeOmega's HISP services software was audited against a series of technical, physical, and operational criteria and found to be fully in compliance with the Direct Project standards and the requirements of the DirectTrust Security and Trust framework.

"DirectTrust HISP accreditation certifies that an organization has established and upheld a superior level of trust for its stakeholders, which is a significant distinction. Kudos to ZeOmega's commitment to maintaining the highest standards in privacy, security and confidentiality," said DirectTrust President and CEO Scott Stuewe."

"Secure exchange of health information is the foundation for enabling exceptional care coordination," said Sam Rangaswamy, Founder and CEO for ZeOmega. "DirectTrust HISP accreditation demonstrates ZeOmega's commitment to providing the most secure and effective population health solutions in the market."

About DirectTrust Accreditation Program for Health Information Service Providers

The Accreditation Program recognizes excellence in health data processing and transactions, and ensures compliance with industry-established standards, HIPAA regulations and the Direct Project. Launched in March 2010 as a part of the Nationwide Health Information Network, the Direct Project was created to specify a simple, secure, scalable, standards-based way for participants to send authenticated, encrypted health information directly to known, trusted recipients over the Internet.

DirectTrust participating organizations are evaluated in the areas of privacy, security and confidentiality; technical performance; business practices and organizational resources as they relate to Directed exchange participants. Additionally, their process of managing and transferring protected health information is assessed and determined to meet or exceed all DirectTrust criteria and industry standards. Successful Accreditation Program completion demonstrates organizations' adherence to strict standards and participation in the comprehensive, objective evaluation of their business.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust is a five-year old, non-profit, vendor neutral, self-regulatory entity initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Internet Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), doctors, patients and vendors, and supports both provider-to-provider as well as patient-to-provider Direct exchange. In the period 2013 to 2015, DirectTrust was the recipient of a Cooperative Agreement Award from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) as part of the Exemplar HIE Governance Program. DirectTrust serves as a forum and governance body for persons and entities engaged in the Direct exchange of electronic health information as part of the Nationwide Health Information Network (NwHIN). DirectTrust's Security and Trust Framework is the basis for the voluntary accreditation of service providers implementing Direct health information exchange. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct community, consistent with the HITECH Act and the governance rules for the NwHIN established by ONC. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega supports more than 30 million lives with utilization management, case management, disease management, and analytics capabilities across the Jiva platform. Clients experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, interoperability, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. To learn more, visit www.zeomega.com.

SOURCE ZeOmega

