ZeOmega Achieves EHNAC Trusted Dynamic Registration & Authentication Accreditation

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega, the healthcare industry's leader in population health management (PHM) solutions - announced today it has achieved full Trusted Dynamic Registration & Authentication Accreditation Program (TDRAAP) - Comprehensive accreditation from the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). Developed in collaboration with UDAP.org, TDRAAP-Comprehensive supports interoperability requirements within the Office of the National Coordinator's (ONC's) Cures Act Final Rule and related CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule.

TDRAAP-Comprehensive combines the extensive privacy and security requirements and in-depth validation of traditional EHNAC accreditation programs, with UDAP technical framework certification. It is designed for a diverse cross-section of organizations and systems choosing to demonstrate full HIPAA/HITECH Privacy Security compliance and supporting all relevant UDAP workflows including those for privileged client app or provider access such as in bulk data, broadcast, or targeted cross-organizational queries.

Through EHNAC's comprehensive third-party review, ZeOmega was evaluated in areas of security, privacy, regulatory compliance and rights management, including compliance with new privacy regulatory requirements. Upon completion of the rigorous accreditation process, the organization demonstrates to its constituents, adherence to strict standards and participation in the comprehensive, objective evaluation of its business.

"As organizations look to meet the requirements of the Cures Act, TDRAAP was established to support and organization's continued focus on interoperability and privacy/security – which are foundational components for ONC, CMS, OCR and other agencies, as well as all organizations subject to handling sensitive data. TDRAAP-Comprehensive supports interoperability with a specific focus on technical standards enabling trust and transparency for both organizational and individual access to data," said EHNAC Executive Director and CEO Lee Barrett. "We commend ZeOmega on attaining this important accreditation that will serve as a 'good housekeeping seal' of proven readiness and trust to enter onto the interoperability digital exchange highway."

Founded in 2001, ZeOmega aims to enable clients to deliver the highest quality, lowest cost care by providing the best software for integrated, population health management. The organization supports more than 30 million lives with utilization management, case management, disease management, population health, interoperability and analytics capabilities across its market-leading Jiva platform.

ZeOmega provides a robust interoperability platform, purpose built to meet the current and evolving regulatory demands. In addition to accommodating the current CMS Patient Access and Burden Reduction requirements, it is future proofed and scalable to meet the industry where it is going. By deploying the TDRAAP accredited Jiva InterOp solution, ZeOmega clients benefit from reduced administrative burden and enhanced risk management. They no longer need to independently vet and manually register every client application that requests first-time access.

"We believe the TDRAAP accreditation adds significant value for our clients and enables them to stay ahead of an evolving regulatory environment. TDRAAP provides the much-needed governance infrastructure for supporting scalable interoperability, with a specific focus on the technical standards enabling trust and transparency for both organizational and individual access to data," says Shaun Newton, ZeOmega's Information Security & Compliance Officer. "This comprehensive accreditation supports the establishment of a trusted ecosystem. Without an accredited trust network, healthcare organizations would be forced to manage a manual vetting and registration process. Our team continues to embrace regulatory change and ensure our solution empowers the healthcare industry with a laser-focused, scalable interoperability platform that drives patient-centered care."

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the Jiva platform experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a deep understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability. To learn more, visit www.zeomega.com.

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors, third-party administrators and trusted networks. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST External Assessor, making it the only organization able to provide both EHNAC accreditation as well as to conduct HITRUST CSF assessment services.

EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org, contact [email protected], or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

