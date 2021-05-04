ZeOmega Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

PLANO, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, whole-person population health management solutions, today announced the Jiva platform, Jiva private cloud, and information systems infrastructure have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Jiva platform, Jiva private cloud, and information systems infrastructure have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places ZeOmega in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"ZeOmega has a diverse client base representing multiple healthcare market segments. Most are now standardizing to HITRUST CSF as the gold standard for evaluating their privacy and security practices, and those of their business associates," said Shaun Newton, Information Security and Compliance Officer at ZeOmega. "HITRUST CSF is the only certification that incorporates the HIPAA Security Rule, NIST Cybersecurity Framework and others into a single certification. This certification assures our clients that ZeOmega's best practices are perfectly aligned with theirs."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "ZeOmega's HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the Jiva platform experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a deep understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

SOURCE ZeOmega

Related Links

www.zeomega.com

