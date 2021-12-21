ZeOmega Adds Industry Leader to Management Team to Help Drive Payer and Provider Evolution into New Era of Value-based Care and Data-driven Quality and Experience

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega®—the healthcare industry's leading population health management organization—announced today that it has appointed health plan industry veteran Andy Arends to its management team as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In the new role, Arends will lead the company's efforts to help payer and provider organizations adopt sophisticated population health analytics technology to accelerate success under value-based payment models and improve quality, efficiency and member/patient experience.

Arends has been a leader and innovator in health information technology solutions for payers and providers for more than two decades, serving in leadership positions at a number of industry-leading organizations, including NTT, Dell, McKesson, Kaiser-Permanente and Deloitte. Most recently, in his role as Vice President and Health Plans Industry Solutions Leader at NTT, Arends led multi-disciplinary teams of experts in technology, clinical care, compliance and business operations to develop and deploy solutions across a wide range of areas, including data analytics, automation, member/patient experience, AI and value-based care.

"Working with a leader like ZeOmega represents a tremendous opportunity to continue to help health plans and health systems grow and evolve their businesses," said Arends. "I am very excited to bring ZeOmega's powerful solutions to healthcare organizations and support them in pursuing their higher purpose of helping people and their caregivers —in and out of the medical professions —accomplish their goals while delivering the highest standards of quality and experience as they transition to value-based care."

Arends also stated that one of the key drivers for his move to ZeOmega was the company's leading 82.7 score in KLAS Research's Payer Care Management 2021 Report.

"Andy is a true industry leader, whose work with MCOs and influential role in industry organizations has had a real impact on the transformation of the technology-driven healthcare landscape," said Sam Rangaswamy, founder and CEO of ZeOmega. "Our customers and prospects are looking forward to meeting Andy and gaining the benefit of his wisdom and experience as they work to transform their organizations for this new era of value-based healthcare."

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using ZeOmega's Health Cloud experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content, and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of the 36 million lives it covers. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, TX. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

SOURCE ZeOmega