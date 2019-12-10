ZeOmega® Launches Community-Level Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Insights for Population Health Management

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega, the industry's leading provider of technology-enabled population health management solutions, today announced the integration of census tract-level social determinants of health (SDoH) data in its Jiva platform.

"We are excited to be pioneers in the application of social determinants data," says Sam Rangaswamy, ZeOmega founder and CEO. "Jiva already provides a unique view into a member's health, and by adding social determinants we enable even greater insights and interventions, especially for Medicaid and underserved populations."

Social determinants of health are the economic and social conditions that can affect medical outcomes such as housing, food security, community resources, transportation, income, and more. SDoH determine an estimated 50 percent of a patient's health, influencing the outcomes of chronic diseases including diabetes, heart disease, and asthma — and are accountable for disparities in morbidity and mortality.

"Historically, social determinants data was available through high-level public data sources. However, the challenge in drawing meaningful insights from public sources is in how we curate and layer the data together to build an effective SDoH solution," said Pravin Pant, Senior Director, Data Analytics & Artificial Intelligence at ZeOmega.

The new SDoH program surfaces data from public sources, a number of application program interface (API) touchpoints, and the Jiva platform to a consolidated user dashboard within the Jiva application. Jiva then facilitates custom interventions to address social determinants by integrating with third-party social service platforms. This integration creates a closed care loop between the health plan, care team, and social service organizations. Additionally, Jiva now applies SDoH data to its artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, improving the accuracy of its predictive risk models and alerting care managers of high-risk members.

ZeOmega recently partnered with the Center for Open Data Enterprise (CODE) to integrate open source public data related to SDoH. In October 2019, ZeOmega also participated in the "Roundtable on Social Determinants of Health Data," led by CODE and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The roundtable brought together HHS, CODE, and over 75 experts from federal and state government agencies, industry, academia, legal, and patient advocacy organizations. CODE will publish a summary of the SDoH roundtable on the publications page of their website.

"Working with CODE gives us a seat at the table to shape how this critical data is sourced and used to benefit our clients and the patients they serve," said Rahul Singal, MD, Chief Medical Officer for ZeOmega. "We're thrilled to be on the cutting edge of using social determinants data for whole-person health management."

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for advancing whole-person health management. Clients using the Jiva platform experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a deep understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability.

To learn more, visit www.zeomega.com .

SOURCE ZeOmega

Related Links

http://www.zeomega.com

