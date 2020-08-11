ZeOmega Launches Jiva Interoperability Solutions for Population Health Management

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega, the industry's leading provider of technology-enabled population health management solutions, today announced the launch of Jiva Interoperability Solutions, a suite of connectivity tools and services designed to enable compliance with the Patient Access, Provider Directory, and Payer-to-Payer Data Exchange requirements of the ONC and CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule.

Lack of seamless data exchange between disparate payer systems has historically limited the usefulness of patient information captured during encounters with providers and health systems. The Final Rule was designed to eliminate healthcare information blocking by requiring organizations to adopt standards-based application programming interfaces (APIs). With a narrow January 1, 2021 window for compliance, industry consultant Gartner recommends affected organizations "Accelerate compliance initiatives by employing vendor partners with purpose-built solutions."

"When ZeOmega acquired the HealthUnity HIE platform in 2015, our key focus was to reduce payer-provider friction and enable greater collaboration," says Arie van den Akker, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Sales for ZeOmega. "CMS' Final Rule is a definitive step toward that end, requiring payers to essentially create a health information exchange for its members. With this fundamental technology already in place, ZeOmega has enhanced our native consent management platform and eMPI to support the CMS mandate. We're extending the support we already had for Blue Button 1.0 and 2.0 to finally put the power of owning health data in the patients' hands."

As a founding member of the HL7 DaVinci Project focused on healthcare interoperability, ZeOmega has developed the required technical standards, data sets, implementation guides, and use cases that align with the Final Rule. Jiva Interoperability Solutions features include a FHIR-based interoperability gateway, native integration with ZeOmega's Jiva platform, and connectivity to other relevant data sources such as claim systems, data warehouses, and the health plan's system of record (SOR).

"We're proud to be at the forefront of interoperability solutions, especially as the global pandemic has made seamless health information sharing more critical than ever. Our ongoing investment in technology integration and collaboration tools reflects our mission to enable connected, high-quality, whole-person care," said Sam Rangaswamy, ZeOmega founder and CEO.

