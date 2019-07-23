ZeOmega Names Dr. Trisha Swift Vice President of Clinical Transformation

"At ZeOmega we develop outstanding technology for improving population health," said Sam Rangaswamy, Founder and CEO for ZeOmega. "But we know that technology alone isn't enough to produce outstanding results. Great technology must be applied in the most effective manner possible to achieve real transformation. Adding Trisha to the team demonstrates our investment in client success with Jiva. Her expertise as a clinician and value-based care advisor, along with her deep understanding of health IT and patient safety positions her to bring incredible value quickly."

A nurse by training, Dr. Swift has held diverse leadership roles in the healthcare industry such as Chief Quality Officer and Corporate Vice President of Quality/Safety. Her background includes healthcare management consulting with Kurt Salmon Associates and a Health Informatics Professorship at Jacksonville University. Additionally, she is the founder of MeritLinkx Healthcare Consulting, an advisory firm who guides clients through the transition from volume to value and the journey to high reliability.

"We talk a lot about transformation in healthcare," said Trisha Swift, ZeOmega's Vice President for Clinical Transformation. "But for many organizations, that's all it is – talk. ZeOmega is actually investing in making it happen. They've created an incredible technology platform and they're taking it further, focusing on client business transformation through the strategic application of Jiva technology. It's a winning combination and I'm delighted to be part of it."

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega supports more than 30 million lives with utilization management, case management, disease management, and analytics capabilities across the Jiva platform. Clients experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, interoperability, superior clinical intelligence, and powerful rules engine.

SOURCE ZeOmega