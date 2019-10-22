ZeOmega Names Top Healthcare Leaders to Advisory Board

"ZeOmega has a reputation for staying ahead of the healthcare industry curve – creating solutions that meet client needs today and tomorrow," said Sam Rangaswamy, ZeOmega Founder and CEO. "Engaging this incredible group of healthcare experts and visionaries will help ensure we continue to do that while sharpening our strategic focus with vital insights that come from their collective knowledge and experiences."

David Nash, MD, MBA

A board-certified internist, Dr. Nash is internationally recognized for his work in public accountability for outcomes, physician leadership development, and quality-of-care improvement. Repeatedly named to Modern Healthcare's list of Most Powerful Persons in Healthcare, his national activities cover a wide scope. Dr. Nash is a principal faculty member for quality of care programming for the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL). He serves on the NQF Task Force on Improving Population Health and the John M. Eisenberg Award Committee for The Joint Commission. He also is a founding member of the AAMC-IQ Steering Committee, the group charged with infusing the tenets of quality and safety into medical education. Dr. Nash was also recently appointed to the Executive Research Advisory Council (ERAC) of the Pharmaceutical Quality Alliance (PQA) in Washington, DC.

Don McDaniel, MBA

As CEO for Canton & Company, Don McDaniel engages with pioneering healthcare firms across the industry, all striving to win in the new health economy. An industry leader and serial entrepreneur with more than 25 years' experience, he has launched several healthcare businesses, is a recognized thought leader and health economist, and a sought-after speaker, writer, and facilitator. Consistent across his diverse background is helping disruptive healthcare companies of all sizes and stages succeed through strategic growth. He is the first Entrepreneur-in-Residence for the Jefferson School of Population Health and taught medical economics for 20 years at Johns Hopkins University.

Marla Pantano, FSA, MAAA

Marla is a seasoned healthcare executive with extensive experience in population health, data analytics, and actuarial science. She has served as Chief Actuary and VP of Population Analytics for one of the nation's largest hospital systems and headed the Medical Analytics and Healthcare Reform organizations for a leading national health insurer. Through her roles, she has partnered with providers to drive transformation in healthcare delivery by combining strong data analysis with clinical knowledge to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery as well as improve provider and member experience.

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for advancing whole-person health management. Clients using the Jiva platform experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a deep understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability.

