ZeOmega Partners with Aunt Bertha to Help Payers Better Address Social Determinants of Health

PLANO, Texas, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega Inc., an industry leader of integrated, whole-person population health management (PHM) solutions, today announced a partnership with Aunt Bertha, creator of a social care network that improves outcomes by connecting people with programs that support their health with dignity and ease. Aunt Bertha makes it easy for people to find social services in their communities while helping nonprofits to coordinate their efforts and customers to integrate social care into their work.

Many people in the U.S. face significant challenges that directly impact their ability to access good healthcare. These conditions, referred to as "social determinants of health" (SDOH), include challenges such as low income, lack of safe housing, limited access to transportation, high-risk neighborhoods, inadequate food access, and barriers of language and literacy. Sophisticated analytic and data-gathering capabilities within ZeOmega's Jiva platform identify SDOH needs using a combination of existing member data, member questionnaires, Census, and other available government data. Jiva then passes the results of these analyses to the Aunt Bertha platform where members are paired with needed services. From there, Aunt Bertha uploads match and engagement information back to Jiva. This creates an update loop to track adherence and outcomes. Ultimately, Aunt Bertha helps close SDOH gaps through their extensive network of community organizations, volunteers, and government programs by being the team on the street armed with the most powerful SDOH data available to improve health outcomes, all delivered in an easy-to-understand package through ZeOmega's Jiva PHM platform.

"A vital goal in population health management is ensuring we develop ways to address obstacles to care delivery," says Sam Rangaswamy, founder, and CEO of ZeOmega. "Traditionally, our industry has focused on data availability and interoperability, but health-status impact related to SDOH is often overlooked, leading to missed opportunities for preventive and cost-effective care. Focusing on vulnerable populations prone to these types of determinants is essential for organizations seeking to successfully navigate the current, and future, healthcare landscape. We are very pleased to partner with Aunt Bertha to address SDOH concerns."

"It's powerful when data, analytics, and the human touch all work together to help people get the support and services they need for better health," adds Jaffer Traish, Chief Operating Officer for Aunt Bertha. "ZeOmega helps us reach people faster and more appropriately—and more organizations joining the network means more people helping us improve our outreach and follow up over time. We're really excited about this partnership."

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the Jiva platform experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a deep understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com .

About Aunt Bertha

Aunt Bertha's network connects people seeking help and verified social care providers that serve them. Thousands of nonprofits and social care providers serve their communities. But for most people, navigating the system to get help has been difficult, time consuming, and frustrating. Aunt Bertha's products make it easier for people to find social services in their communities, for nonprofits to coordinate their efforts and for organizations to integrate social care into the work they already do. Aunt Bertha serves millions of users and its network and products are used in a wide range of industries including education, government, housing and healthcare. https://company.auntbertha.com





