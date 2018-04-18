ZeOmega® Releases 2018 Updates to Integrated Patient Assessments

Comprehensive evidence and clinical reference links to reflect 2018 NCQA guidelines for health plans, population health management, long-term support services, quality indicators, primary care medical homes, and managed behavioral health organizations as appropriate.

Consolidated general assessments to meet the new NCQA PhM5 requirements.

Detailed topical groups related to social determinants of health, advanced illness planning and segmentation for hospice evaluation to improve efficiency, branching logic, next-reference questions, and alignment between Jiva versions.

New additions to URAC references along with educational and informational external web links.

"ZeOmega strives for continuous improvement of our clinical content," says Sam Rangaswamy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer for ZeOmega. "Each year—by listening to our clients, paying strict attention to movement within the industry, and applying that knowledge to our solutions—we know Jiva is better than it was the last year. Its robust protocols and related content will empower healthcare organizations to achieve Triple Aim goals by holistically addressing the specific needs of each individual."

The integrated clinical protocols within Jiva transcend episodic patient care, with content and capabilities that facilitate a whole-person approach across care teams and delivery settings. They incorporate the seven domains of health—intellectual, emotional, physical, spiritual, social/cultural, occupational, and environmental—to consider the individual's biopsychosocial context. Branching logic and care coordination triggers then deliver event-driven workflows to multidisciplinary care teams. This enables the collaboration needed to create and implement personalized care plans based on each person's unique needs and circumstances. The result is improved outcomes, controlled costs, and an increase in patient satisfaction.

