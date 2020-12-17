Zephyr Announces 2020 Zephyr Loves Designers Winners

The first two winners selected in August 2020 were Ariana Lovato of Honeycomb Home Design and Amber Sokolowski with Soko Interior Design. Lovato incorporated a Zephyr Titan 48-inch Wall Range Hood into her client's kitchen remodel. The Titan, which takes center stage and is framed on a stunning backsplash, is the ultimate pro-style hood with PowerWave™ blower technology, and a 750 CFM blower with the option to combine two blowers together to achieve 1,300 CFM. It is available up to 60 inches and features pro baffle filters and LED lighting. Sokolowski used a Presrv™ French Door Wine & Beverage Cooler in her personal home, where she created the ultimate at-home bar. The Presrv™ French Door Wine & Beverage Cooler features Full Extension Wood Racks, LED lighting, and maintains two distinct temperature zones.

"We chose the Zephyr Titan because we wanted a hood with a very powerful CFM since our clients love to cook on their 48-inch range top," says Lovato. "We also of course wanted a hood that looked as good as it preforms and that's why we went with Zephyr!"

Amy Pearson of Amy Pearson Design and Laura Abrams with Laura Abrams Design were the final winners in the 2020 Zephyr Loves Designers contest. Pearson was awarded for her kitchen design that featured the Roma Groove Wall range hood and Presrv™ Dual Zone Wine Cooler. "I specified Zephyr products on this project for both their quality and their aesthetic. The Roma Hood and Presrv Wine Cooler really hit the mark with their outstanding quality and competitive price point," says Pearson. "In terms of aesthetics, the clean lines and contemporary design were perfect for our modern lodge design direction."

Abrams removed a TV niche, fireplace, and included space from the garage to create a built-in bar with the Presrv Dual Zone Wine Cooler. This 45-bottle capacity cooler features two temperature zones with PreciseTemp™ temperature control and includes Active Cooling Technology to ensure even cooling throughout the unit.

The Zephyr Loves Designers contest will resume on January 1st, 2021. To enter, upload a photo to Instagram with a Zephyr Range Hood and/or Zephyr Presrv™ Wine & Beverage Cooler and tag @DiscoverZephyr or include the hashtag #ZephyrLovesDesigners.

About Zephyr

For more than 20 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and care, and played an integral role in kitchen design trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with specialty kitchen appliances such as the recent introduction of Presrv™ — its first collection of Wine and Beverage Coolers. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

SOURCE Zephyr

Related Links

https://zephyronline.com/

