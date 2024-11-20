Zephyr Announces Winners of 2024 Zephyr Loves Designers Contest

The Zephyr Loves Designers contest recognizes the innovative designers who are elevating spaces with Zephyr products. Post this

Linette Dai's winning project brings a modern, earthy elegance to kitchen design. She describes the kitchen as, "tall, dark, and handsome with a touch of character for an everyday elegance." Dai's project artfully combines global influences, merging elements of European pop modernism with Eastern Zen minimalism for a serene yet striking look.

The Monsoon I Range Hood was an ideal fit for the space, seamlessly integrating into a custom wooden slat canopy. Its sleek, understated design contrasts beautifully with the dramatic veining of the marble, creating visual harmony. Dai achieved a balanced aesthetic by juxtaposing warm and cool elements: rich wood tones and cozy lighting and fabrics play against the natural stone and concrete, creating a harmonious space that feels inviting yet sophisticated.

Monsoon I goes beyond expectations with features like dual-level LumiLight LEDs, an ADA-compliant wireless remote for easy control, 6-speed electronic controls, pro baffle filters, Zephyr's exclusive ACT™ technology, and powerful blower options — either 600-CFM (30" and 36" models) or 1,200-CFM (42" and 48" models).

MegMade's winning design brought new life to an awkward kitchen corner, transforming it into a chic breakfast/bar nook with the Presrv Panel Ready Beverage Cooler as the centerpiece. "When we finally tackled our kitchen remodel, I wanted that corner to be extra special," says Piercy. "The Presrv cooler was perfect — I love that it's a combination unit so we can store our kids drinks in there, too. Not only does it blend beautifully with the cabinetry, but it also offers a glass front so we can easily see the contents inside."

The Presrv™ Panel Ready Beverage Cooler offers maximum versatility and style. With a Full-Extension Wood Rack, it can hold drinks for every family member, while a retractable glass quarter-shelf provides flexibility to accommodate taller items like water bottles or Champagne. Users can customize the mood with illuminated control panels and three color options for the vertical LED light strips, set to four brightness levels for the perfect ambiance. The cooler is designed to integrate seamlessly with cabinetry, enhancing any kitchen with style and function.

"We created the Zephyr Loves Designers contest to recognize the innovative designers who are elevating spaces with Zephyr products," says Sarah Wahl, Zephyr VP of Marketing. "The winners this year exemplify how our range hoods and beverage coolers can be both functional and beautiful, transforming kitchens into stylish, purposeful spaces."

Zephyr Loves Designers is an annual contest on Instagram and Facebook that invites kitchen and interior designers to share their projects featuring Zephyr products. To enter, designers post a photo with a Zephyr Range Hood or Presrv™ Wine & Beverage Cooler, tagging @DiscoverZephyr or #ZephyrLovesDesigners. The contest runs from January 1 to October 31, 2025. For more details, visit zephyronline.com.

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and has created new awareness around the importance of high performing ventilation systems. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value.

