Zephyr Continues Momentum with Record Customer Growth, New Product Release

This strong momentum coincides with the release of Zephyr Teams, software management for teams of 10 to 50 in pursuit of seamless delivery pipelines.

Zephyr's Q1 2018 highlights include:

Release of Zephyr Teams, which completes Zephyr's suite of end-to-end software solutions, arming teams of all sizes with unmatched scalability and speed.



Global customers reached 18,000+, representing a broad array of industries including healthcare, finance, defense, advanced engineering and IT services. New customers and customer expansions during the quarter included IBM, Oracle, Volkswagen, Hitachi, Boeing, Siemens, Fujitsu, Samsung, FIS Global, Lumeris, Kratos, Insurance Australia Group, Ariane Group and National Oilwell Varco, L.P.



The release of Zephyr Enterprise 6.1, adding more client-requested functionalities: Exploratory testing to help teams advance development and collaboration Multi-Jira capabilities that reduce infrastructure footprint by allowing a single Zephyr enterprise instance to connect with multiple Jira instances

The release of Zephyr for Jira version 2.2 in the cloud, offering: Folder structure that enables logical grouping of test cases within test cycles Enhanced traceability with the ability to link folders and cycles to a sprint



About Zephyr

Zephyr provides the world's most widely used software test management solutions, powering more than 18,000 customers and 5 million users across 100 countries. Zephyr is leading the global transformation toward DevOps and Continuous Testing Agility through widely-adopted advanced quality management, automation and analytics tools. Leading product and IT teams in finance, healthcare, media, mobile, IT services and enterprise leverage the Zephyr family of products to keep pace with accelerating software delivery lifecycles. Dedicated to helping organizations spend less time testing and more time building, Zephyr launched the first testing solution natively inside Jira nearly a decade ago. Today, companies and teams of all sizes rely on Zephyr's end-to-end solutions, unmatched scalability and support to move from ideas to impact with increasing velocity and ease. Zephyr is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., with regional offices in Philadelphia, Europe and India.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zephyr-continues-momentum-with-record-customer-growth-new-product-release-300632776.html

SOURCE Zephyr

Related Links

http://www.getzephyr.com

