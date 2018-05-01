Zephyr DevOps Advances Continuous Testing Agility for Enterprise Clients

"The launch of Zephyr DevOps is a significant milestone in helping our clients with adoption to DevOps. Added to the suite of our advanced agile and automation tools, Zephyr DevOps further empowers our clients to create a seamless transition between software delivery and testing," says Zephyr CEO Scott Johnson.

Zephyr DevOps arms organizations with a set of critical advantages including:

End-to-end visibility through summaries of the Defect System, Code Coverage System, Source Control, Build System, and Test Management System

Critical insights, deeper visibility, and continuous feedback, adding up to team-wide empowerment and faster innovation

Holistic, real-time understanding on entire product's performance via a Visual Delivery Pipeline, offering a unified view of all projects related to the product

About Zephyr

Zephyr provides the worlds most widely used software test management solutions, powering more than 18,000 customers and 5 million users across 100 countries. Zephyr is leading the global transformation toward DevOps and Continuous Testing Agility through widely-adopted advanced quality management, automation and analytics tools. Leading product and IT teams in finance, healthcare, media, mobile, IT services and enterprise leverage the Zephyr family of products to keep pace with accelerating software delivery lifecycles. Dedicated to helping organizations spend less time testing and more time building, Zephyr launched the first testing solution natively inside Jira nearly a decade ago. Today, companies and teams of all sizes rely on Zephyr's end-to-end solutions, unmatched scalability and support to move from ideas to impact with increasing velocity and ease. Zephyr is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., with regional offices in Philadelphia, Europe and India.

