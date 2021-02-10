Zephyr Expands Pro Collection with Tidal I And Tidal II Range Hoods

Tidal hoods are compatible with Zephyr Connect, an app that lets you control your range hood from anywhere.

The app connects with Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices for voice activation to control the hood functions (E.g. Alexa, turn on Zephyr, or Hey Google, set Zephyr to speed 5). Additional app features include intuitive diagnostics, a range of how-to videos, and helpful notifications that alert customers when it's time to clean the filters or if the hood has been left on for longer than 3 hours.

"Over the past 25 years we have been responding to consumer trends from pro-style kitchens, to smart technology, and modern design," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "The Tidal I and II hoods deliver on all of these trends and will change the way consumers live with their range hood; it's a breakthrough in ventilation technology and we're excited to be leading the industry forward."

Zephyr's PowerWave™ Blower Technology is unparalleled in its virtually silent, exceedingly powerful operation. Setting a new industry standard, PowerWave™ technology taps the proficiency and consistency of three-phase AC power for improved performance. Tidal I and Tidal II also feature optional dual 1,300-CFM PowerWave™ blowers, which are the most high-powered internal blowers on the market.

The Tidal hoods are equipped with 6-watt LumiLight LEDs that fully illuminate the space for more confident cooking, serving, and dining. Built to last with a lifetime of more than 25,000 hours, the efficient and eco-friendly LumiLight LEDs require less energy than traditional halogen lights and are cool to the touch.

Zephyr's unique Proximity Touch Controls activate when somebody approaches the hood, illuminating the interactive buttons to enhance easy, intuitive use. After powering off the range hood, the buttons quietly disappear to reveal a smooth mirror finish. The six-speed fan includes an auto delay-off feature, as well as smart notifications that display on the LCD screen. A CleanAir function automatically turns the hood on for 10 minutes every four hours to quietly recirculate air at low speed before silently shutting off again.

Tidal I Under-Cabinet hood is available in 30- and 36-inches; Tidal II Wall hood is available in 30-, 36-, and 48-inches. For more information on Zephyr Connect and the new Tidal Hoods, visit zephyronline.com.

