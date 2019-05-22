Zephyr Introduces Industry-First, Black Stainless Steel Presrv™ Wine and Beverage Coolers

For anyone who loves their reds and whites equally, the Black Stainless Steel Dual Zone Wine Cooler combines modern design with sophisticated wine cooling. The large capacity unit includes two distinct temperature zones with PreciseTemp™ temperature control and Active Cooling Technology. Full-bodied reds can be stored alongside crisp, refreshing whites, and all 44 bottles will remain at an ideal drinking temperature. An alternative to stainless, the titanium-coated Black Stainless Steel Presrv cooler sets the mood with three color LED lighting and features electronic capacitive touch controls.

The Black Stainless Steel Beverage Cooler adds a sophisticated design to the home bar, office, or walk-in closet. The cooler dips down to a frigid 34-degrees Fahrenheit, the ideal temperature for storing beer, soda, and other beverages that taste best at their frostiest. Featuring one full extension wood rack and two slide-out gray glass shelves, the Black Stainless Beverage Cooler ensures cold drinks are always on-hand.

"We continue to see designers and homeowners gravitate toward mixed metallics in the kitchen and throughout the home," says Sarah Wahl, Director of Marketing. According to a recent Houzz study, black stainless steel now appears in 1 out of every 10 upgraded kitchens and many homeowners are mixing metal finishes in hardware, appliances and fixtures. "We had such a great response to our black stainless steel kitchen hoods that it was a natural extension for us to offer the new Presrv coolers in this timeless finish."

Both products are made with a Solid Titanium finish that is transported on the stainless steel through a Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) process, which makes the black stainless steel more durable and uniform. The Dual Zone Wine and Beverage Coolers are 24-inches, feature a door-open alarm, and Dual-pane Low-e Argon-filled glass.

Zephyr has transformed the kitchen ventilation hood industry with design, discovery and care, and played an integral role in kitchen design trends. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with specialty kitchen appliances with the recent introduction of Presrv™ - its first collection of Wine and Beverage Coolers. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

