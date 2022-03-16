Zephyr Introduces Presrv™ Full Size Dual Zone Wine & Beverage Cooler

The Presrv Full Size Wine & Beverage Cooler can be built-in or freestanding and features two distinct temperature zones. PreciseTemp™ temperature control and Active Cooling Technology ensure both the top and bottom zones are at the perfect temperature range (38° – 65° F), and a Vibration Dampening System keeps wine bottles still to preserve flavor and development over time. The unit holds up to 59 750ml wine bottles, 112 12oz bottles, and 49 12oz cans. Full-Extension Wood Racks, Slide-Out Gray Shelves, and a Full-Extension Stainless Steel Rollout Bin offer easy access to everyone's favorite beverages.

The new Presrv cooler offers an efficient use of space with the ability to store wine and cold beverages together.

"We're very excited about our first full size wine and beverage cooler," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "This gives consumers a more efficient use of space and the ability to store both wine and cold beverages in the same footprint."

The cooler features a dual-pane, low-emission argon-filled glass door that helps minimize the amount of UV and infrared light that passes through and increases soundproofing characteristics. Additional features include a Door Open Alarm, Electronic Capacitive Touch Controls, and 3-Color LED Lighting in Cloud White, Deep Blue, and Amber.

"All of our dual zone coolers include two evaporators that improve temperature control in each zone, and the internal cooling fans are extremely quiet so there's no loud humming sound in the background," says Siow.

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

