Zephyr Introduces Presrv™ Panel Ready Wine & Beverage Coolers

The 24-inch undercounter wine and beverage coolers accommodate a custom 5/8-inch to 3/4-inch depth overlay panel for a fully flush, built-in design. The panel-ready units are designed with a black toe kick and black zero-clearance hinges that will blend seamlessly with the cabinetry versus traditional stainless steel.

The coolers feature PreciseTemp™ temperature control and Active Cooling Technology to ensure the temperature stays at a consistent level. And a Vibration Dampening System helps mitigate the effects of any shaking floors or jostling furniture nearby to keep wine steady until the corks are ready to be popped.

Both coolers feature 3-Color LED lighting in Cloud White, Deep Blue, and Amber. The Presrv Panel Ready Wine & Beverage Coolers are designed with dual-pane, low-e argon filled glass to protect wine from sunshine and bright lights. Additional features include a reversible door, door-open alarm, electronic capacitive touch controls, and Sabbath Mode. Accessory handles are available in Brushed Gold, Matte Black, and Stainless Steel.

"From kitchen ventilation to wine and beverage cooling, we pride ourselves on offering as many design solutions as possible for our customers," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "The Presrv Panel Ready Wine & Beverage Coolers can be seamlessly built into the cabinetry and are perfect for consumers looking to integrate their appliances for a clean, streamlined look."

Presrv Panel Ready Single Zone Beverage Cooler

Full-extension black wood rack with black trim and two slide-out glass shelves.

Holds up to 7 bottles and 112 12oz cans.

One of the coldest units on the market and goes down to 34° Fahrenheit, which is the ideal temperature for storing soda and beer.

Presrv Panel Ready Dual Zone Wine Cooler

Five full-extension black wood racks.

Holds 45 wine bottles and has two distinct zones for both red and white wines with a temperature range of 40° to 65° Fahrenheit.

Includes rack for large diameter Champagne, Pinot Noir, and even magnum-sized bottles.

About Zephyr

For more than 20 years, Zephyr has transformed the ventilation industry with design, discovery and care, and played an integral role in kitchen design trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with specialty kitchen appliances such as the recent introduction of Presrv™ — its first collection of Wine and Beverage Coolers. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

SOURCE Zephyr

Related Links

https://zephyronline.com

