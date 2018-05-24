Zephyr Introduces Spruce Outdoor Insert Ventilation Hood

According to the AIA (American Institute of Architects), there is an increase in demand for outdoor kitchens, which add value to the home and create a more functional space. The outdoor grill vent hood is an integral player in the outdoor kitchen that protects furniture, countertops and siding from grease, smoke, and odors. If the outdoor grill is located under a combustible covered structure, a powerful range hood is necessary and often times building codes may require a hood be installed.

Spruce features three-speed metallic knob controls that withstand extreme heat and moisture, and professional baffle filters to enhance airflow. Four directional halogen lights fully illuminate the grilling surface for dinner after the sun goes down, and can be adjusted by the user to better direct the light.

Available in four sizes from 36- up to 60-inches, Spruce one-piece liner features powerful 1,200 CFM blowers and is the ultimate high-performance insert for custom outdoor enclosures.

"The backyard has really evolved over the years into a social hub and extension of the indoor kitchen," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "Homeowners are investing in quality outdoor furniture, lighting, and appliances, and the outdoor ventilation hood is an integral part of the outdoor kitchen, just like it is inside the home."

About Zephyr

Founded by a family in 1997, San Francisco-based Zephyr continues to pioneer design and innovation to create unexpected experiences in the ventilation category and beyond. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. As a direct result of its commitment to elevating range hood design and technology, Zephyr is the recipient of several prestigious awards including Consumer Digest Best Buy Rating, Chicago Athenaeum Good Design, ADEX (Awards for Design Excellence), Appliance Design 'Excellence In Design' and the Architectural Products 'Product Innovation Award.' For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

