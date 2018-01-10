Zephyr Kicks off 2018 Following A Record Year of New Customer Additions and Product Expansion

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the industry's leading provider of real-time test management software for agile teams, wraps up 2017 by celebrating significant milestones including the introduction of major advancements in continuous testing, one-click automation and intelligent dashboards.

Zephyr is proud to announce the addition of over 3000 new customers in 2017 from multiple industry segments.

Zephyr is proud to announce the addition of over 3000 new customers in 2017 from multiple industry segments, including: IMAX, IKEA, Volkswagen of America, GE Appliances, Marketo, Raytheon, HSBC, Delta Airlines, Space X, Express Scripts and Live Nation. This brings the total number of global Zephyr customers to over 12000, spread across 100+ countries.

"I am thrilled with the team for accomplishing this aggressive product roll out and leading the industry with critical functionalities for customer success. We will continue to invest heavily in new product development, customer success, customer support (now offering 24x7) and our people, as we continue to strengthen our position as the industry leader in real-time test management software," says Scott Johnson, CEO of Zephyr.

Other Key highlights in 2017:

Acquired the visual feedback and collaborative testing tool "Capture for Jira" from Atlassian in November 2017. Capture for Jira enables teams to have collaborative and exploratory testing sessions all from within JIRA, and save time to identify and resolve bugs through clear visual feedback

Accomplished fast paced product iterations for both the Enterprise and Atlassian Family based products based on a customer driven product roadmap

Q3 saw the unveiling of Zephyr Enterprise 6.0 with key features including test case sharing and versioning, modular HP data migration and agile defect tracking to enhance QA/ DEV team collaboration and gain advanced testing visibility

Released Zephyr for JIRA 3.6 with key features including Folder structures, enhanced user specific column customizations and the ability to make attachments at test step level

Introduced ZAPI in the Cloud for the Atlassian Marketplace to enable continuous testing and automation. Using ZAPI Cloud's capabilities, Zephyr for JIRA Cloud users can seamlessly integrate with testing, continuous integration and business intelligence tools

About Zephyr

Zephyr is a leading provider of enterprise quality management solutions for more than 12,000 global customers across 100 countries. Product and IT teams of all sizes use Zephyr's products to manage critical aspects of their testing lifecycle to release high quality software, faster. Zephyr's feature rich products address today's dynamic and global needs across a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, media, mobile, IT services, and enterprise software. Zephyr is headquartered in San Jose, CA with offices in King of Prussia, PA, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit www.getzephyr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zephyr-kicks-off-2018-following-a-record-year-of-new-customer-additions-and-product-expansion-300580975.html

SOURCE Zephyr

Related Links

http://www.getzephyr.com

