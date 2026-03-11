Zephyr Releases PSN Top Guns Managers of the Decade List for 2025 recognizing exceptional performance in separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies over a 10-year period

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in asset and wealth management software has released its highly anticipated PSN Top Guns Managers of the Decade List for 2025. This list is a prestigious recognition given to managers who have demonstrated exceptional performance over a ten-year period. It is based on rigorous quantitative analysis of performance and risk metrics. Managers must meet stringent criteria, including:

Adherence to their chosen investment style.





Outperforming their style benchmark over the last decade.





Maintaining a standard deviation equal to or less than their style benchmark.





Achieving a 10-year R-Squared value of 0.8 or greater to their style benchmark.

Zephyr's Market Strategist Ryan Nauman evaluated this year's PSN Top Guns Managers of the Decade list and noted, "The past decade will be remembered for its overall strong U.S. equity returns (Russell 3000 index +14.29%) and a multitude of highs and firsts. It included unprecedented government intervention, record low interest rates, and eye-opening political events; all culminating in a risk-on environment as U.S. equities (S&P 500 index +14.82%), U.S. high yield bonds (ICE BofA US High Yield index +6.45%) and international equities (MSCI World Ex. US index +9.11%) posted solid returns during the decade."

This award highlights the resilience, expertise, and disciplined execution of managers who have successfully navigated significant economic and market challenges, such as political upheavals, global pandemics, and volatile monetary policies. It serves as a benchmark for investors and asset managers, showcasing the most consistently high-performing strategies in the investment landscape.

"Celebrating a decade of excellence, the PSN Managers of the Decade for 2025 represent the pinnacle of investment management success," says PSN Manager Nick Williams. "Their ability to adapt, innovate, and consistently outperforming dynamic market environments underscores their leadership and dedication to delivering value for investors."

Asset and wealth managers use Zephyr's PSN to connect with institutional and retail investors. The PSN SMA database includes over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products, detailing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel and more. PSN's unique feature is its extensive historical database, offering more than 40 years of data, including net and gross-of-fee returns.

Nauman reviewed three universes for 2025. Below are strategies that navigated the past ten years to make the PSN Top Guns Managers of The Decade.

U.S. Large Growth Universe PSN Top Guns Managers of the Decade includes:

Emerging Markets Universe PSN Top Guns Managers of the Decade includes:

High Yield Universe PSN Top Guns Managers of the Decade

View the PSN Top Guns Manager of the Decade HERE.

To enhance PSN contributors' reach, Zephyr has offer a robust Promotional and Market Intelligence package program, the PSN Manager Advantage. The promotional package offers digital coverage and brand publicity, featuring ongoing marketing and a dedicated landing page to educate investors s about individual SMAs. The Market Intelligence Package provides actionable market insights from the PSN Database, enhancing exposure and branding. Visit https://informaconnect.com/zephyr/psntopgunsmanageradvantage/ to learn more.

In addition to the PSN Manager Advantage program, PSN has launched the "Inside SMAs" podcast, creating a dynamic platform for exploring SMA strategies, market trends, and industry insights. This engaging series brings together thought leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of separately managed accounts.

Nauman's complete Q4 2025 PSN Top Guns Manager of the Decade Commentary can be viewed on the company's website. The complete PSN Top Guns list and an overview of the methodology, can be found here. If you would like to learn more about becoming a part of the PSN database or would like to subscribe to PSN data, visit PSN.

About PSN

For over four decades, PSN has been a top resource for asset and wealth managers. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of more than 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details visit PSN online to learn more.

About Zephyr

Zephyr's award-winning asset and wealth management software offers portfolio construction, proposal generation, advanced analytics, asset allocation, manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more, transforming multifaceted data into digestible intel. The award-winning technology empowers financial professionals to navigate a bullish or bearish market. Zephyr was honored with the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Wealth Management Company. It followed the previous year's 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Analytics Platform. Zephyr's asset and wealth management software allows asset managers to communicate their strategies more cost-efficiently by using customized, on demand template technology. To learn more about Zephyr, visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions.com.

