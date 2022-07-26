Zephyr Lux Connect Island Discreetly Mounts into Ceiling, Controlled by Zephyr Connect App

Lux Connect seamlessly integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices for voice activation to control the hood functions. The app provides notifications when it's time to clean/replace the filters and alerts users if the range hood has been left on for more than three hours. It includes quick access to warranty information, how-to videos, and intuitive support with high-level product diagnostics for easy access to Zephyr Product Support. A convenient delay-off feature is controlled via the app, which will automatically keep the hood running for up to 10 minutes after cooking to remove excess smoke and unwanted odors.

In a category of its own, Lux Connect is equipped with Perimeter Aspiration, a technique that moves airflow away from the central area of the hood and evenly distributes it through narrow openings around the perimeter. This ventilation method increases air velocity and improves the capture of cooking contaminates. Perimeter Aspiration ensures the hood will keep the kitchen free of smoke and debris and can handle the most powerful cooking jobs.

"Lux Connect Island attracts a market segment that gravitates toward an open kitchen layout and those that entertain often around built-in islands, yet do not want a traditional island hood," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "And its compatibility with Zephyr Connect elevates the hood's technology with an easy-to-use interface, smart speaker integration, and features that contribute to overall peace of mind in the kitchen."

Lux Connect includes a Clean Air Function that turns the hood on once every four hours for 10 minutes on speed one. This allows the hood to continuously recirculate the air throughout the day to ensure the kitchen air is clean and fresh. Lux Connect is available in white or stainless steel in 43- and 63-inches.

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

SOURCE Zephyr