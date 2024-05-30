Zephyr Outdoor Kitchen Appliances Offer The Ultimate Solutions For Outdoor Entertaining

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that has transformed the indoor kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, elevates the outdoor entertaining experience with innovative new products, enhanced features, and stylish design. From Presrv™ Refrigeration to innovative Range Hood solutions, Zephyr offers unparalleled convenience and functionality for any outdoor occasion.

Keep Cold Drinks Within Arm's Reach for the Perfect Outdoor Party

Zephyr Outdoor products are designed to create the ultimate summer sanctuary with style, durability, and convenience. Post this Expanding the range of outdoor refrigeration solutions, the stylish new Presrv™ Outdoor Refrigerator Drawers offer substantial cold storage with two distinct temperature zones.

The 24-inch Presrv™ Outdoor Beverage Cooler is a must have appliance in any outdoor kitchen. The Single Zone Beverage Cooler's spacious interior features two adjustable glass shelves and holds up to 136 12oz cans, making it ideal for large gatherings. With PreciseTemp™ temperature control and Active Cooling Technology, the Presrv Beverage Cooler is one of the coldest units on the market, dipping down to a chilly 34-degrees Fahrenheit.

For beer enthusiasts, the Zephyr Presrv® Outdoor Kegerator & Beverage Cooler provides customizable options with single, double, and triple tap configurations and can function as a beverage cooler when a keg is not installed. The unit features a Beer Line Cooling System, which blows cool air onto the beer line for a lasting chill and foam-reduced finish to bring out the fresh taste and distinct flavors. Tap kits, which include the tap tower(s), CO2 tank, regulator, and D-style keg couplers, are sold separately to suit different entertaining preferences.

Expanding the range of outdoor refrigeration solutions, the stylish new Presrv™ Outdoor Refrigerator Drawers offer substantial cold storage with two distinct temperature zones. The Quick Chill feature rapidly reduces the temperature, while handy presets and full-extension, soft-close drawers enhance convenience. Like other Presrv™ products, the drawers are crafted from corrosion-resistant, 304-grade stainless steel, ensuring longevity and durability. From fresh produce and party-ready snacks, to champagne before the big night, Presrv Refrigerator Drawers offer cold storage where you need it most.

The Presrv Outdoor Refrigerator is outdoor- and indoor-certified and features party-ready perks like adjustable shelving, customizable door shelving — accommodating two-liter and gallon jugs — and an all-white interior. Ideal for storing appetizers, food for the grill, and fruit garnishes for drinks and snacks, the Outdoor Refrigerator eliminates the need to go back and forth into the house while entertaining.

Outdoor Ventilation Enhances Entertaining Experience

The range hood placed over the grill is an integral player in the outdoor kitchen that protects furniture, countertops, and guests from grease, smoke, and odors. If the outdoor grill is located under a combustible covered structure, a powerful range hood is necessary and often times building codes require a hood is installed. Available in four sizes from 36- up to 60-inches, the Spruce Insert Outdoor features powerful 1,200-CFM blowers and is the ultimate high-performance insert for custom outdoor enclosures.

The Cypress Wall Outdoor pro-style range hood combines form and function with a seamlessly contoured, welded and polished exterior. It offers extended coverage with a 32-inch depth and high-performance, dishwasher-safe baffle filters. Available in multiple widths, the range hood includes three-speed metallic knob controls and dual-level LumiLight LEDs for nighttime grilling.

"Zephyr Outdoor products are designed to create the ultimate summer sanctuary, offering style, durability, and convenience," says Sarah Wahl, Zephyr VP of Marketing. "Whether hosting a casual get-together or a big backyard barbecue, Zephyr provides versatile solutions that elevate the outdoor entertaining experience."

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and has created new awareness around the importance of high performing ventilation systems. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value.

SOURCE Zephyr