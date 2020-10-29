Zephyr Partners with House Beautiful on 2020 Whole Home Concept House

Celebrating the third and biggest year yet, the Whole Home Concept House brings bolder and smarter design to one of the country's hottest markets just outside Denver. A modern take on slowed-down living, the home is based in an eco-friendly community and reconnects with the natural world. From accessible farm-to-table food sources to unobstructed views of the Rocky Mountains, the Whole Home Concept House delivers on all fronts — without sacrificing comfort or style.

Presrv Coolers were integrated throughout the home in the Play Room designed by Me + General Design; Wind-Down Patio designed by Max Humphrey; WeShed designed by High Street Homes; and the Garage designed by House Beautiful. "The Presrv Cooler was perfect for our design with just the right amount of space for chilling those bottles of wine while also holding all the mixers for creating special cocktails," says Cristina Casañas-Judd and General Judd with Me + General Design. "With this being a home bar, we wanted to give it a fun grown-up appeal, and the Presrv Cooler delivered."

"In an era when hanging at a pub is literally off-limits, the home bar is no longer frivolous — it's necessary," says Carisha Swanson, Senior Editor and Market Director at House Beautiful.

The Presrv Dual Zone and Single Zone Wine Coolers are the ultimate in home beverage service with superior craftsmanship and features that challenge the most luxurious wine refrigerators on the market. Noise and vibration are kept at a minimum with a Vibration Dampening System to prevent wine disturbance. All Presrv models feature a sleek stainless steel profile with dual-pane, Low-e Argon-filled Glass. The Dual and Single Zone Wine Coolers have a temperature range of 40 to 65°-degrees Fahrenheit while the Beverage Coolers dip down to a chilly 34-degrees°. Full-Extension Black Wood Racks glide out effortlessly to showcase every bottle, and 3-color LED lighting in Cloud White, Deep Blue, and Amber add a subtle ambiance.

For more images of the House Beautiful Whole Home Concept House featuring Presrv Wine & Beverage Coolers, visit the Zephyr Fresh Air Blog. For a tour of the entire home, visit https://www.wholehomeconcepthouse.com/.

About Zephyr

For more than 20 years, Zephyr has played an integral role in kitchen design trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with specialty kitchen appliances such as the recent introduction of Presrv™ — its first collection of Wine and Beverage Coolers. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

SOURCE Zephyr

Related Links

https://zephyronline.com

