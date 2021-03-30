Zephyr Presrv™ Full Size Dual Zone Wine Cooler Wins AD Great Design Award

The Dual Zone Full-Size Wine Cooler features storage techniques comparable to some of the world's finest wine cellars. PreciseTemp™ temperature control maintains accurate temperatures, and Active Cooling Technology ensures even cooling throughout the entire unit. A Vibration Dampening System minimizes wine disturbance, and dual-pane, argon-filled glass improves insulation to minimize heat exchange and increases soundproofing characteristics.

"It is an honor to be recognized by AD for our commitment to unexpected design and innovation," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "Our Presrv Wine & Beverage Coolers provide high-quality design at an attainable price point with features that rival many luxury brands on the market. The Presrv Full Size Dual Zone Wine Cooler is the ideal storage solution for the wine collector and connoisseur."

The wine cooler has a temperature range of 40- to 65-degrees Fahrenheit; whites can be kept in the same cooler as full-bodied reds, and all 138 bottles will remain at their ideal storage temperature. The dual zones feature two evaporators to ensure accurate cooling in each zone. Presrv coolers are designed with 13 Full-Extension Black Wood Racks with Stainless Steel Trim to maximize wine storage and give collectors a clear view of the collection. The cooler is designed with three designated 9-bottle capacity racks to accommodate larger diameter bottles such as Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Champagne. In addition, 3-color LED lighting in Cloud White, Deep Blue, and Amber set the mood for the perfect display.

The AD Great Design Awards program showcases the best-in-class design and offers a unique curation for the audience of tastemakers, influencers, and design enthusiasts. More than 125+ kitchen and bath products are recognized throughout the year by the Architectural Digest editorial team.

About Zephyr

For more than 20 years, Zephyr has transformed the ventilation industry with design, discovery and care, and played an integral role in kitchen design trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. With acclaimed talent such as artistic visionary Fu-Tung Cheng, and industrial designer Robert Brunner, Zephyr is able to create cutting-edge residential range hoods unlike any other company. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with specialty kitchen appliances such as the recent introduction of Presrv™ — its first collection of Wine and Beverage Coolers. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

