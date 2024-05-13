Zephyr Releases PSN Mid-Year Outlook Showcasing Opportunities for Investing in Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) for 2024 and Beyond

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in financial services software, has released its highly anticipated PSN Mid-Year Outlook for 2024. Asset management firms were invited to participate in the ebook to share insights and expertise. As SMAs continue to grow in popularity, managers are interested in more information. The 2024 PSN Mid-Year Outlook serves as a resource for financial advisors, family offices, asset managers, financial analysts and wealth managers.

The following firms contributed:

Asset management firms were invited to participate in the ebook to share insights and expertise. Post this

Navigating Inflation with SMAs - Martin Investment Management, LLC

Viewer Discretion Advised - Tannin Capital

Why SMAs Are Gaining Ground With Advisors in Wealth Management Portfolios - PIMCO

SMA strategies with an emphasis on intrinsic value, and their appeal to business owner investors - Level Four Capital Management

Driving Portfolio Performance by Identifying Business Mix Transitions - Palouse Capital Management

The Evolution of Outsourcing: What's Driving Trends in the Middle-Office - STP Investment Services

Exploring The Benefits of Customization in Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) - Aapryl

Consultant Databases: Creating profiles that increase opportunity to raise AUM - Data-Centrix

Eye on AI: Assessing the Investment Potential of Artificial Intelligence - Zevenbergen Capital Investments

The Opportunity for Lower Volatility Growth - Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Making Separately Managed Accounts part of your investment strategy - Capital Wealth Planning LLC

One Size Doesn't Fit All - The Advantages of SMAs and A Different Way to Invest Responsibly - Horizon Investment Services

Growth or Value… Why Not Choose Both! - Aurora

How SMAs Offer Unique Attributes Relative to Traditional Investment Vehicles - Focus Point Solutions

The PSN Mid-Year Outlook can be accessed online – here.

This year marks the 40th Anniversary of PSN as the longest running SMA database in the world. In addition to decades of historical data, subscribers gain access to accurate, detailed, and up-to-date information showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings.

"As we embark on our next decade which will culminate into PSN's half century mark, I want to reinforce our promise to the strategy managers, plan sponsors, advisors, asset managers, analysts and more," says Chris Volpe, Director of Wealth Management Solutions and Head of Zephyr. "We will continue to build a powerful financial ecosystem that is focused on delivering the most comprehensive SMA data, serving the needs and goals of our customers and clients."

Additionally, PSN's Annual SMA Poll takes the temperature of SMA investing across different firm types and asset classes. Investment professionals are encouraged to take the poll which can be accessed here.

About PSN

For four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database. It provides comprehensive data on asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details visit PSN online to learn more.

About Zephyr

Zephyr's is the industry's most awarded financial services software earning top honors for data and research, technology platform and most recently "Best Overall Analytics Platform" in the 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. The solution offers portfolio construction, proposal generation, advanced analytics, asset allocation, manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more, transforming multifaceted data into digestible intel. The award-winning technology empowers investment professionals with financial technology to navigate a bullish or bearish market. Zephyr's investment management software allows asset managers to communicate their strategies more cost-efficiently by using customized, on demand template technology. To learn more about Zephyr, visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions.com.

SOURCE Zephyr