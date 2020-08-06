Zero Bond to Deploy Remark Holdings' Suite of AI-Powered Software Solutions to Enhance its Membership Experience

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced a deal to install its leading Remark AI-powered Bio-Safety Thermal Kits at Zero Bond, a private membership urban lodge and social work place in New York City.

"We are pleased to see our AI solutions implemented by Zero Bond, helping to restore normalcy and enhanced safety practices in a post-COVID world," noted Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "Scott has a long history of success as a leading global taste-maker and trendsetter, creating diverse social communities by bringing together artists, business leaders, fashion setters, and technology innovators."

"Zero Bond, upon opening, is committed to being the safest public space in New York City for our members, employees, vendors, and greater community," says Scott Sartiano, founder of Zero Bond. "Remark's AI-powered solutions allow for a seamless customer experience where visitors are discreetly scanned for high temperature readings without intrusive human contact. The technology will also help us enhance member experiences via managing members' preferences while inside Zero Bond; enabling us to not only provide the safest environment, but one where we can seamlessly cater to our members' impulses and aspirations."

Remark's AI-powered Bio-Safety Thermal Kit is an all-inclusive solution that allows for fast, touch-free scanning of multiple persons (up to 120 people per minute) as they enter through established access points. The system instantly and quietly alerts staff of any person with a skin temperature that suggests a higher-than-normal temperature, allowing site personnel to conduct a secondary temperature check. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the company at: [email protected] or www.remarkthermal.com.

About Zero Bond

Zero Bond, founded by Scott Sartiano, is a twenty thousand square foot, three-level, private membership urban lodge and social workplace located in the NOHO neighborhood of New York City, that boasts a curated constellation of experiences for members, including world class dining, wine cellar, bowling alley among other facilities for its members as well as access to a rooftop terrace. Additional information can be found at: https://zerobondny.com/.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and ecommerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.

