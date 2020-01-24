Zero-commission stock trading app TradeUP introduces referral bonus to reward customers

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The zero-commission stock trading app TradeUP has unveiled a referral program on its mobile platform where users can get rewards for inviting friends to join TradeUP.

Qualified customers who successfully refer a new TradeUP sign-up with funding amount of $100 or more will win two stocks for free (cash equivalent): one worth up to $250 (maximum 10 times) and another worth up to $1000 (maximum 10 times). It is also noted that the referral program is valid until March 31, 2020.

Since its official launch on January 3, TradeUP has seen fast user growth. The app comes bundled with zero commission trades for U.S. stocks and ETFs, free access to real-time stock quotes and zero account minimums. More importantly, in an increasingly competitive retail brokerage market, the rising popularity of TradeUP is mainly due to its strong emphasis on superior user experience powered by its proprietary technology and constant innovation.

TradeUP adopts a 'mobile-first' mantra. Its mobile app displays a diverse array of functions and tools accessed through an intuitive and seamless user interface, which provides users a streamlined and efficient process from account opening to order placement and to documentation.

"Many are concerned that mobile trading apps are designed with limited functionalities or only offer simplified services. However, with TradeUP, our mobile solutions make available a wide range of features including real-time data, in-depth analytics, AI-driven screeners and detailed chartings, empowering users to make more informed decisions anywhere, anytime," said Song Xin, director of TradeUP.

"TradeUP performs a biweekly software updates to ensure the app is suitably tailored to the evolving preferences and needs of its users. " Song added. "We have a team of experienced engineers and we consider our expertise in the rapid development and deployment of new trading technology as one of our core strengths. "

Brokerage services in TradeUP are offered by Marsco Investment Corporation. Download TradeUP in the Apple App Store or Google Play is completely free. For more information, please visit TradeUP's website: https://www.itradeup.com/

About Marsco Investment Corporation

Marsco Investment Corporation is a registered brokerage firm at SEC (CRD:18483; SEC: 8-36754), a member of FINRA / SIPC and a member of DTC/NSCC, regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Risk Disclosure:

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance of a security, market, or financial product does not guarantee future results. Electronic trading poses unique risk to investors. System response and access times may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions. Download TradeUP APP in the Apple App store or Google Android Store for free.

